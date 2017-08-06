Preview: White Sox at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox' Andrew Benintendi watched fellow rookie Rafael Devers get all the acclaim for over a week before reminding fans why he was the most-hyped prospect in the game heading into the season. Benintendi will try to follow up a strong game and lead the American League East-leading Red Sox to a four-game sweep when they host the Chicago White Sox in the series finale on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Benintendi starred for Boston after being recalled late last season and came into the campaign as the AL Rookie of the Year favorite before going through some growing pains and ceding the spotlight to Devers, who came in hot after making his major-league debut at the end of last month. Benintendi remained a favorite of the team and was in the third spot in the order on Saturday, from where he belted a two-run homer among two hits and added a stolen base in a 4-1 win. The Arkansas product will try to provide similar support on Sunday for right-hander Doug Fister, who opposes White Sox veteran Mike Pelfrey. Chicago (41-67), which has dropped five straight, owns the worst record in the AL and has lost 19 of its last 22 games.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Mike Pelfrey (3-9, 5.04 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Doug Fister (1-5, 5.18)

Pelfrey is winless in each of his last seven starts and has served up a total of 11 runs and 13 hits in 10 2/3 innings over his last two turns. The Wichita State product failed to complete six innings in any of those seven starts and has issued 44 walks in 89 1/3 innings this season. Pelfrey was sharp in five scoreless innings against Boston on May 31, scattering two hits in a no-decision.

Fister earned his first win in a Red Sox uniform on Monday, when he surrendered two runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings against Cleveland. The California native is getting another chance in the rotation with David Price (elbow) on the disabled list and enjoyed his longest outing of the season versus the Indians. Fister is seeing Chicago for the first time this season and is 1-3 with a 4.35 ERA in four home games - three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez (oblique) sat out Saturday and is day-to-day.

2. Chicago DH Matt Davidson (wrist) has missed the last four games and remains day-to-day.

3. Boston's bullpen has turned in 11 1/3 scoreless innings in the series.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 9, White Sox 8