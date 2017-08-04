Red Sox back Porcello, defeat White Sox

BOSTON -- The Red Sox finally gave Rick Porcello some support Thursday night.

The reigning Cy Young Award winner was backed by two-run homers from rookie sensation Rafael Devers and Mookie Betts, and battled through 5 1/3 innings for his first win since June 23 -- a 9-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

The Red Sox, who have broken out of their hitting slump with 27 runs in their last three games, had given Porcello (5-14) four runs of support while he lost four straight starts.

Staked to a 7-2 lead after two innings, Porcello gave up the first major league home run by Nicky Delmonico (two hits) with two on in the third -- the career-worst 26th homer of the season against Porcello.

But the right-hander lasted into the sixth as the Red Sox won their third straight and increased their American League East lead over the losing New York Yankees to two games.

Miguel Gonzalez (5-10) lasted 1 2/3 innings as the White Sox, who have been trading off their veterans, sunk to their 20th loss in their last 24 games and their 16th in 19 contests since the All-Star break.

Andrew Benintendi, given two games off to deal with a batting slump, had three hits, an RBI, two runs and two walks for Boston. Mitch Moreland collected two doubles and an RBI, Hanley Ramirez two hits and two RBIs, Eduardo Nunez two hits and an RBI and Christian Vazquez two hits. Betts belted a two-run homer.

Devers went 1-for-4 with a walk and is 13-for-32 with six RBIs and seven runs scored in his first eight major league games. Nunez, acquired just last week from the San Francisco Giants, delivered his 10th RBI in six games and finished with two hits.

Devers became the first player in modern MLB history (since 1900) with at least 13 hits and three homers in his first eight career games before turning 21.

The red-hot Vazquez is 12-for-21 in the last five games, while Nunez is 13-for-27 with his new team.

Five relievers finished up for the Red Sox, who have 21 runs on 30 hits in the last two games.

The Red Sox began their assault on Gonzalez with one out in the first. Benintendi hit a long ground-rule double. Nunez singled him home, swiped second and scored on Ramirez’s double. Devers connected with an opposite-field blast over the Monster to make it 4-0.

Former Boston prospect Yoan Moncada, making his first return to Fenway Park, walked to open a two-run second, but the Red Sox scored three in the bottom half.

After Betts crushed his 18th home run of the season, Benintendi walked and stole second. Ramirez hit a check-swing grounder to the right side and beat Moncada’s throw to first as Benintendi ran all the way around third and scored ahead of first baseman Jose Abreu’s throw.

But with two out in the third, Delmonico drilled his three-run shot, making the home fans more than a bit uncomfortable.

After Porcello got two straight called third strikes to strand a runner on third in the fifth, Benintendi’s two-out single in the bottom half made it 8-5.

NOTES: Boston RHP Joe Kelly, recovering from a hamstring injury, is expected to be activated Saturday. ... 2B Yoan Moncada, a prized Boston prospect traded to the White Sox in the Chris Sale deal, made his return to Boston and to the Chicago lineup -- after missing two games with a bruised knee. He walked twice and scored twice. ... OF Willy Garcia, whose face collided with Moncada’s knee, has a broken jaw and will undergo surgery that will keep him out 4-to-6 weeks. ... Boston C Sandy Leon, who hasn’t started since injuring his knee on an acrobatic slide home with the winning run Saturday, should be able to start by Sunday but continued to be available for emergency duty. ... LHP Carlos Rodon, 1-4 with a 5.23 ERA after starting his season June 28 (biceps) but much better his last time out, faces Boston LH Eduardo Rodriguez in the second game of the series Friday night. Rodriguez is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts since coming off the disabled list following his latest knee injury.