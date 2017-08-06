Red Sox complete sweep of White Sox

BOSTON -- Chris Young doesn’t get the chance to play every day, so he knows the importance of taking advantage of his opportunities.

On Sunday, Young did just that as he socked two home runs and had a career-high-tying five RBIs to help the Boston Red Sox compete a four-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 6-3 win at Fenway Park.

“It’s just one of those days,” Young said after his 15th career multi-homer day. “I‘m working on my swing every day and trying to keep timing.”

It was the third straight game Young played, and he hasn’t played four in a row since May 28-June 1. On Friday and Saturday, Young went a combined 1-for-6 with an RBI and three strikeouts.

“I got the opportunity to play a few games in a row and kind of make adjustments from game-to-game and be able to get to the point where today I felt good at the plate,” he said.

In addition to Young’s three-run and solo homers, he also had an RBI double. It is the fifth time Young has driven in five runs in a game and the first since July 28, 2015.

Eduardo Nunez got in on the fun with his fourth homer since joining the Red Sox on July 26, a solo bomb and his eighth overall this season.

Boston (63-49) has clubbed 17 homers in its last 11 games, winning six straight overall and maintaining its three-game lead atop the American League East after a New York Yankees loss.

“We’re in a pretty good place right now,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “I think it’s pretty apparent when we do hit a couple inside of a game, it’s pretty astounding when you look at the win-loss (record) ...”

The Red Sox improved to 27-4 when they hit multiple homers in a game this season.

Yolmer Sanchez, Tim Anderson and Alen Hanson each drove in a run for Chicago (41-68) as the White Sox dropped their sixth straight and lost for the 19th time in 22 games since the All-Star break.

Chicago was outscored 22-11 during the four-game series and 122-68 since the break.

It was the first time since July 21-24, 1988, that the White Sox were swept in a four-game series at Fenway Park.

“The long ball got us here,” Chicago manager Rick Renteria said.

Doug Fister (2-5) earned the win after allowing three runs on eight hits with a season-high seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth for his 27th save.

White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey (3-10) was the loser after surrendering all six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two over 5 2/3 innings.

“Made a lot of mistakes today, from the first inning with a couple of fastballs, that’s a good team over there and they put some good swings on it obviously,” Pelfrey said. “Ended up being a rough day.”

Young snapped a 3-3 tie with his second homer of the day with two outs in the fifth inning, a three-run shot he slugged approximately 349 feet off the foul pole in left field.

“It just happened to be at a bad time, with two guys on,” Pelfrey said of Young’s three-run homer.

Before Young stepped to the plate, Renteria made the call to intentionally walk Andrew Benintendi to put runners on first and second.

“I tried to do a matchup that didn’t work out, obviously, with the three-run homer,” said Renteria, and Pelfrey added that he had “no problem with” the call to walk Benintendi.

Nunez and Young socked solo home runs to give Boston an early 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Nunez’s one-out blast traveled an estimated 400 feet to center. Young’s shot came two at-bats later with two outs, sailing approximately 402 feet over the Green Monster in left.

Chicago responded quickly with three runs in the second. Back-to-back RBI singles from Sanchez and Anderson tied the game before Hanson’s sacrifice put the White Sox up 3-2.

Young’s two-out RBI double in the third tied the game.

NOTES: Boston DH/1B Hanley Ramirez (sore obliques) missed his second straight game after leaving Friday’s contest with the injuries. ... Red Sox RF Mookie Betts (rest) had the day off and OF Chris Young started in right field. ... Chicago INF Matt Davidson (bruised right wrist) was a late scratch after being listed as the starting DH, his fifth consecutive game missed. Tyler Saladino was the DH. ... Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee inflammation) underwent a full defensive test Sunday and is improving. “He even talks about the difference he feels running,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s responded favorably to the treatment that’s been administered.” ... White Sox RF Avisail Garcia (sprained right thumb) could return from the disabled list without a rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday. “He’s confident about where he’s at, that it’s pain free,” manager Rick Renteria said. ... White Sox LHP Derek Holland (5-11, 5.27 ERA) faces the Houston Astros, and Red Sox LHP Chris Sale (13-4, 2.70 ERA) opposes the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.