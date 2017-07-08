Preview: White Sox at Rockies

Nolan Arenado ended his power drought in a big way and the All-Star third baseman looks for another strong performance when the Colorado Rockies host the Chicago White Sox on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game set. Arenado homered and had five RBIs in Friday's 12-4 victory to halt a 15-game homerless funk.

Colorado's offensive splurge included a season-best 17 hits and fueled the club to just its fourth victory in the past 16 games. Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon homered among three hits in the opener and the All-Star is 10-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak. The White Sox have allowed 26 runs while losing three straight away games and are saddled with a mediocre 18-30 road mark. Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu notched three hits in the opener and is 11-for-33 with three homers and four doubles during an eight-game hitting streak.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (4-8, 4.45 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jeff Hoffman (5-1, 4.01)

Quintana received a no-decision against the Texas Rangers in his last turn when he gave up five runs (three earned) and six hits over 4 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old is 3-4 with a 3.93 ERA in nine road starts this season. Quintana defeated the Rockies in his lone career turn against them when he gave up two runs and five hits over seven innings on April 8, 2014.

Hoffman continued his stellar rookie campaign when he gave up three runs and four hits in seven innings while defeating the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. The 24-year-old served up two homers against Cincinnati after keeping the ball in the park in four consecutive outings. Hoffman has struggled at Coors Field this season by going 2-1 with a 6.85 ERA in five appearances (four starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia (right middle finger) will miss his second straight game but insists he won't miss Tuesday's first All-Star appearance.

2. Colorado OF Gerardo Parra (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and went 3-for-5 in the opener, while OF Mike Tauchman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

3. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera is 12-for-30 with two homers and four doubles during a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, White Sox 4