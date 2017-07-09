Preview: White Sox at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have alternated wins and losses over the first six contests of their seven-game homestand and look to continue the trend Sunday, when they host the Chicago White Sox for the rubber match of their three-game interleague series. Colorado began the stretch with a victory over Cincinnati but fell to 3-3 with Saturday's 5-4 setback against Chicago.

Nolan Arenado and Gerardo Parra each drove in a pair of runs, with the latter delivering an RBI double in the sixth inning and a sacrifice fly two frames later to forge a 4-4 tie. Parra has recorded six multi-hit performances in his last 10 contests and is 6-for-10 with three RBIs over his last three games. Chicago, which received a tiebreaking solo homer by Tim Anderson in the ninth inning on Saturday, hopes to have Avisail Garcia back in the lineup for the finale as it attempts to break even on its six-game road trip. The All-Star outfielder missed the first two games of the series due to a sprained middle finger on his right hand.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT Rocky Mountain (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (1-1, 1.59 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Kyle Freeland (8-7, 4.09)

Rodon will be making his third start of 2017 after missing the beginning of the season with bursitis in his left biceps. The 24-year-old Floridian lost his debut against the New York Yankees, yielding three unearned runs while issuing six walks, but was in fine form at Oakland on Monday as he allowed two runs and four hits while striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings. Rodon never has faced Colorado but is 3-2 with a 4.73 ERA in six career interleague starts.

Freeland has lost each of his last three starts, including a setback against Cincinnati on Tuesday in which he surrendered five runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old rookie from Denver has served up at least one homer in nine of his last 10 outings after yielding just one blast over his first seven turns of the season. Freeland is 3-0 with a 2.95 ERA in three interleague starts but will be meeting Chicago for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. The only member of the Rockies to have faced Rodon is 1B Mark Reynolds, who drew a walk in both of his plate appearances.

2. Chicago sent RHP Michael Ynoa outright to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday - two days after designating him for assignment.

3. Colorado optioned RHP Antonio Senzatela to Triple-A Albuquerque and recalled LHP Zac Rosscup, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on June 26.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, White Sox 4