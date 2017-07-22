Preview: White Sox at Royals

The Chicago White Sox got a glimpse of what they hope is the first of many impressive games from second baseman Yoan Moncada on Friday, but the Kansas City Royals’ recent resilience ended up stealing the show. The Royals eye a fourth straight victory Saturday when they continue their 10-game homestand with the second of three contests against the White Sox.

The 22-year-old Moncada, considered by many as the best prospect in baseball prior to making his team debut Wednesday, delivered his first career triple and drove in four runs Friday. However, Whit Merrifield pushed Kansas City to its third walk-off win during the homestand with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, helping the Royals (48-47) overcome a season-high tying three errors and early four-run deficit to crawl back over .500. The White Sox (38-55) continued their freefall with their season-high seventh straight setback, have lost 10 of 11 overall and own the worst record in the American League. Chicago is 7-19 in its last 26 games in Kansas City and has scored only 18 runs during its losing streak - a third of which came in Friday’s 7-6 defeat.

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Mike Pelfrey (3-7, 4.64 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (12-4, 3.06)

Pelfrey needed 83 pitches to get through 4 2/3 innings in last Saturday’s no-decision against Seattle, yielding two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk. Since collecting his last victory at Toronto on June 17, the Wichita State product is 0-2 with an 8.00 ERA and has failed to make it past the fifth inning in any of his four turns over that span. Lorenzo Cain is 10-for-19 and Eric Hosmer is 7-for-14 against Pelfrey, who lost in Kansas City on May 3 after permitting three runs across 5 1/3 innings.

Vargas suffered through his worst start of the season Monday against Detroit, tying season highs by giving up six runs and four walks while lasting a season-low 2 2./3 innings. Since earning his first All-Star nod after going 12-3 with a 2.22 ERA through the end of June, the 34-year-old is 0-1 with a 14.09 ERA in two July outings. Vargas split a pair of back-to-back starts against the White Sox in late April and early May, posting a victory at home on May 1 after allowing one run across six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Merrifield, who is tied with Oakland’s Rajai Davis for the most steals in the majors this month (eight), also has a 22-game hitting streak against division opponents - the longest such streak in team history.

2. Moncada is the youngest White Sox player to record a four-RBI game since Sammy Sosa on Sept. 21, 1990.

3. Kansas City OF Alex Gordon went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the opener, giving him 16 RBIs over his last 18 contests after driving in only 15 in his first 67 games.

