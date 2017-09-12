Preview: White Sox at Royals

Jose Abreu is in the midst of a tear and looks to record his fourth consecutive stellar performance when the Chicago White Sox visit the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Abreu recorded four hits and two RBIs as the White Sox rolled to an 11-3 victory in the series opener and is 10-for-13 with three homers and eight RBIs over his last three games.

Abreu fell a homer short of the cycle just two days after hitting for one against San Francisco. The 30-year-old Cuban has been a bright spot in a dismal year for Chicago as he has belted 31 homers and stands eight RBIs shy of his fourth consecutive season with 100 or more. Kansas City suffered a huge blow with the defeat as it dropped three games behind Minnesota for the American League’s second wild-card berth. Eric Hosmer recorded his ninth consecutive hit on Monday before being retired and falling one short of matching the franchise record.

TV: 1:15 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Dylan Covey (0-4, 8.08 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-5, 4.41)

Covey is making his ninth start of the season but first since losing to Arizona on May 23. He injured an oblique muscle and departed after 2 1/3 innings in that contest, missing nearly three months. The 26-year-old Covey, who still is looking for his first major-league victory, is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in two turns against Kansas City this season.

Gaviglio is making his second start since joining the Royals and settled for a no-decision in the first after allowing one run and four hits over five innings against Minnesota. The 27-year-old went 3-5 with a 4.62 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts) for Seattle this season before being claimed off waivers earlier this month. Gaviglio made his first major-league start against the White Sox on May 18, when he gave up just three hits in five scoreless frames of a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox have outscored opponents 32-5 during their three-game winning streak.

2. Chicago rookie 2B Yoan Moncada posted his first career three-hit performance on Monday.

3. Kansas City LHP Danny Duffy (forearm) threw 46 pitches during a three-inning simulated game on Monday and is expected to be activated this weekend.

PREDICTION: Royals 8, White Sox 7