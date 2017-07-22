Merrifield lifts Royals past White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals keep finding ways to win late on this homestand.

Whit Merrifield drove in three runs, including the game-winner in the 10th inning, as the Royals rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Friday night.

It took four hours and 10 minutes, the Royals' longest home game of the year. In their last four victories, three are walk-offs. Meanwhile, Chicago suffered its seventh straight loss.

Merrifield's sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the 10th brought home Alcides Escobar for the walk-off victory Friday.

"That's what good teams do," Merrifield said of the Royals' rallying from a 5-1 deficit. "That's what good teams have to do to be successful and make it to the playoffs. We chipped away here, got a couple back there, but kind of like what happened in the Detroit game, too.

"When they scored some runs, we kind of counterpunched. That's what needs to happen in order to win games like this."

Escobar and Alex Gordon, who had three hits and three RBIs, started the 10th inning with singles. They advanced on a wild pitch and pinch-hitter Jorge Bonifacio walked to load the bases to set the stage for Merrifield's sacrifice fly.

"It's exciting, man, scoring the winning run," said Escobar, who has reached base in 20 straight home games.

Neftali Feliz (1-0) picked up the victory. Tyler Clippard (1-6) absorbed the loss in his first game for the White Sox after being acquired in a Tuesday seven-player trade with the New York Yankees.

The Royals won their third in a row to move a game above .500 and into a second-place tie with the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central.

Top prospect Yohan Moncada had four RBIs, but it did not end the White Sox's losing streak.

Chicago struck for two runs in the second inning. Ian Kennedy walked Avisail Garcia to lead off the inning. Matt Davidson laced a single to right, and when Merrifield mishandled it, the runners advanced a base on the error.

Moncada's groundout to first baseman Brandon Moss got Garcia home. Omar Narvaez's two-out single to center scored Davidson.

The Royals got a run back in the bottom of the inning. Escobar doubled to left-center with two outs and later scored on Gordon's single.

Jose Abreu and Garcia singled while Davidson drew a 10-pitch walk to load the bases with two outs in the third. All three scored when Moncada tripled on an 0-2 Kennedy offering.

"Once I got that first hit, I felt relief," Moncada said through an interpreter. "First because it was the first one and second because of the situation. It was three RBIs and it was a very big moment of the game. And I think that from now on I'm going to feel more relaxed and comfortable."

Mike Moustakas pounded his 26th home run on James Shields' first pitch of the fourth. Kansas City tacked on two runs when Merrifield's double scored Gordon, who had walked, and Drew Butera, who had singled.

The White Sox increased their lead to 6-4 in the fifth with an unearned run. Lorenzo Cain failed to catch Yolmer Sanchez's liner for a three-base error. Scott Alexander replaced Kennedy and Sanchez scored on a passed ball charged to Butera.

The Royals tied it in the bottom of the fifth and chased Shields. Moss opened with a single and advanced to third on Salvador Perez's double. After Moustakas was walked intentionally to load the bases, Gordon hit a two-run, opposite-field double.

Kennedy allowed six runs (five earned), six hits and two walks in four innings plus one batter. Kennedy has not won in 13 consecutive home starts.

Shields went 4 1/3 innings, permitting six runs, 10 hits and three walks.

"Shieldsy got into a little bit of trouble, had some traffic, worked out of a few jams," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "Wasn't able to get out of that fifth, obviously, with the base hit, but he kept us in the ballgame. I thought the relief corps did a nice job of keeping us there, once they went and tied the ballgame. "

NOTES: 1B Eric Hosmer was not with the Royals when the game started. He was away for undisclosed family matters but made it to the stadium late and entered in the fourth inning as a pinch hitter. ... Royals RF Jorge Bonifacio was out with a sore foot after fouling a ball off of it Thursday. ... White Sox starting pitchers have a 5.87 ERA in the past 51 games. They have only 11 quality starts in that stretch. ... The White Sox are 3-11 in July. ... White Sox RHP Mike Pelfrey and Royals LHP Jason Vargas are the Saturday probables.