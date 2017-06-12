Preview: Yankees at Angels

The New York Yankees hope to bring their power from one coast of the country to the other when they begin a seven-game California trip Monday with the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. New York belted 12 home runs during its three-game weekend sweep over Baltimore, outscoring the Orioles 38-8 in the process.

Four of those blasts came in Sunday's 14-3 triumph, with Aaron Judge hitting a pair to increase his major league-leading total to 21 and Gary Sanchez launching his 10th to give the Yankees a majors-best six players in double digits. Aaron Hicks, who is one of those sluggers, is riding a career-high 18-game streak of reaching base safely after going 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs on Sunday. Los Angeles is beginning a seven-game homestand after completing a 4-2 road trip with a 12-6 victory at Houston on Sunday. Albert Pujols belted his first home run since recording the 600th of his career June 3 and Kole Calhoun drove in three runs for the second time in three games for the Angels, who went 1-6 against New York last season.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (5-6, 6.55 ERA) vs. Angels RH Alex Meyer (2-3, 4.08)

Tanaka has been in a downward spiral, surrendering five or more runs on four occasions while losing five straight starts after reeling off five wins in a row. The 28-year-old native of Japan has served up at least three homers three times during his slide, including Tuesday's setback against Boston. Tanaka has yet to lose to the Angels, going 1-0 while allowing only four runs over 21 innings in three career starts.

Meyer is coming off back-to-back outings in which he gave up one run over six innings but failed to record a victory, going 0-1 for his efforts. The 27-year-old from Indiana has yielded more than three earned runs only once in seven turns this season but has worked more than six frames only one time. Meyer, who never has faced the Yankees, is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three starts at home this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees have scored at least eight runs in five straight games, marking the first time they've accomplished the feat since 1956.

2. Los Angeles OF Cameron Maybin leads the American League with 19 stolen bases after setting the club record for most in a three-game series by registering five versus the Astros over the weekend.

3. New York designated LHP Tommy Layne for assignment and recalled RHP Domingo German, who tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings Sunday in his major-league debut before being sent back down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

PREDICTION: Yankees 8, Angels 6