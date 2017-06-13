Preview: Yankees at Angels

The New York Yankees saw one streak come to an end but continued another by defeating the Los Angeles Angels in the series opener. New York goes for its seventh consecutive victory when it visits Los Angeles on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game set.

The Yankees posted a 5-3 triumph on Monday, halting its string of five straight contests with at least eight runs scored. Aaron Judge's offensive assault continued, however, as the reigning American League Player of the Week extended his home-run streak to three games with his fourth blast in that span - and major league-leading 22nd of the season. The 25-year-old rookie has gone 9-for-12 with eight RBIs over his last three contests and registered five multi-hit performances in his last seven games. Los Angeles' Kole Calhoun belted a solo homer in the loss, giving him 14 RBIs in 11 contests this month. The blast was one of only five hits for the Angels, who fell to 1-7 against New York since the start of last season and have lost four of five at home in June.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (7-2, 3.66 ERA) vs. Angels RH JC Ramirez (6-4, 4.33)

Sabathia looks to win his sixth consecutive start after scattering five hits over eight scoreless innings against Boston on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Californian has worked at least six frames four times during the winning streak and has allowed a total of four earned runs over 32 1/3 innings in that span. Sabathia owns a 9-9 record and 4.03 ERA in 20 career starts against the Angels and is 4-5 with a 3.76 mark in 11 turns at Angel Stadium.

Ramirez was reached for four runs and 10 hits over five innings at Detroit on Thursday but came away with his third victory in four outings. The 28-year-old Nicaraguan is 0-2 in five starts at home but has allowed a total of three earned runs over 20 frames in the three no-decisions. Ramirez has made two relief appearances against New York in his career, issuing two walks and recording three strikeouts over two innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees OF Aaron Hicks recorded a double in the opener, extending his streak of reaching base safely to a career-high 19 games.

2. New York recalled RHP Ben Heller, who went 1-0 with a 6.43 ERA in 10 relief appearances last season, from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

3. Los Angeles sent OF Shane Robinson outright to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday - three days after he was designated for assignment.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Yankees 5