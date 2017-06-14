Young lifts Angels over Yankees in 11; Sabathia injured

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- For the Los Angeles Angels, it was one victory. But for the New York Yankees, it could end up being two losses -- one game, and one pitcher.

While Eric Young Jr.'s infield single in the bottom of the 11th inning drove home Andrelton Simmons from third base to lift the Angels to a 3-2 victory Tuesday, the Yankees were hit with the prospect of losing the league's best pitcher of the past month, CC Sabathia.

Sabathia had won five consecutive starts going into Tuesday's game, but had to leave after the fourth inning because of a strained left hamstring. He has said the key to his success this year was staying healthy.

But on his next-to-last pitch of the fourth inning, he felt his hamstring grab. When he made the final pitch of the inning, he knew something was wrong. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said it is likely a disabled list situation, pending an MRI exam on Wednesday.

"Yeah, it (stinks)," Sabathia said. "You want to be out there with the guys, you feel bad. It's a tough situation.

"It felt like it just grabbed at first. I don't think I heard a pop or anything like that, but when I went to throw the next pitch, I couldn't. It's sore, but hopefully when I wake up tomorrow it will feel a lot better."

Sabathia allowed only one run -- on an RBI single by C.J. Cron in the fourth inning -- and the run was unearned because it came after first baseman Chris Carter dropped a throw from shortstop Didi Gregorius for a two-base error. Instead of being the third out of the inning, Simmons' routine grounder resulted in the Angels getting a runner into scoring position for Cron's single.

It was especially unfortunate for Sabathia and the Yankees because Sabathia hurt his hamstring after Carter's error extended the inning.

The Yankees' bullpen, though, was up to the task, at least initially. Giovanny Gallegos (fifth and sixth innings) and Adam Warren (seventh) held the Angels scoreless over the next three innings, allowing New York to take a 2-1 lead into the eighth.

Tyler Clippard, however, gave up a home run to Young to start the eighth, tying the game. Young has been a big reason the Angels have been able to keep their heads above water since losing Mike Trout to a thumb injury May 28.

Young was called up to replace Trout on the roster and has started every game since, hitting .314 with three homers, nine RBIs and five stolen bases in 15 games, the Angels winning eight of them.

"He's a guy getting an opportunity and making the most of it," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's getting big hits and playing good defense in center or left and running the bases well. He fits right in with these guys, he's playing baseball."

Simmons got the winning rally started with a leadoff walk off Yankees reliever Chasen Shreve (1-1). After Cron flied out to left for the first out of the inning, Shreve was replaced by Ben Heller, who was called up from the minors earlier in the day.

Heller got Martin Maldonado on a grounder back to the mound as Simmons took third, bringing up Cliff Pennington. Pennington had a chance to win the game in the ninth, coming up with two on and two out, but flied out.

This time Pennington walked, bringing up Young, who hit a line drive that deflected off Heller and went toward shortstop Gregorius, who had no chance to get the speedy Young.

"Keep it as simple as possible and put the barrel on the ball," Young said of his approach in the 11th. "If you try to do too much, that's when rollovers or pop-up can happen so just line drive swing and I was fortunate enough to hit a line drive up the middle."

Though the Angels won the game in the bottom of the 11th, it's safe to say reliever Keynan Middleton (2-0) had as much to do with the victory for his performance in the top of the inning.

The Yankees loaded the bases with one out against Mike Morin before Scioscia summoned Middleton from the bullpen. Middleton got Carter to swing at his first pitch, popping out to third. Middleton also got Brett Gardner on a pop out to third to end the inning.

"He got two huge outs for us," Scioscia said. "He's been pitching a lot, but he says 'I'm good, let's go.'"

Angels starter JC Ramirez pitched well for 6 2/3 innings, but got a no-decision after giving up two runs on five hits and three walks. Ramirez also got a boost from reliever Yusmeiro Petit, who rescued Ramirez in the seventh.

The Yankees had two on and two out for Aaron Judge, but Petit struck out Judge to end the inning.

Chase Headley led the Yankees offense with three hits, including a solo homer in the seventh inning, his fourth of the season, that gave New York a 2-1 lead.

Gregorius doubled in the 11th inning to extend his career-best hitting streak to 15 games.

NOTES: Angels CF Mike Trout got the stitches out of his hand and has begun throwing a baseball. He also had the cast removed and is wearing a brace. Trout sustained a torn ligament in his left thumb when sliding head first into second base on a steal attempt May 28. He had surgery to repair the tear and is still expected to miss another 4-5 weeks. "I'm starting to strengthen it, just getting the range of motion back," Trout said Tuesday. "I hear good things from the doctors, they're excited. I'm happy with it, my mind's in the right place." ... Yankees LHP Aroldis Chapman, on the disabled list since May 14 with a shoulder injury, was scheduled to make a rehab appearance Tuesday with Class A Tampa, but the game was rained out. Chapman is scheduled for an outing Friday with Tampa, and if all goes well, he could be activated Sunday when the Yankees are in Oakland.