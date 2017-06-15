Angels erase early deficit, hold off Yankees

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The game between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels had a little bit of everything Wednesday night at Angel Stadium.

Big hits, great defensive plays, clutch pitching -- and even premature fireworks.

The fireworks went off after Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun made a leaping catch at the right-field wall to end the Angels' 7-5 victory. But, as the fireworks roared and Angels players high-fived, Yankees manager Joe Girardi called for a replay review.

"I thought I heard the ball off the wall," Girardi said. "So obviously we called right away and called for the replay."

Replays showed that the ball hit by Aaron Hicks deflected off the wall before going into Calhoun's glove, so the call was overturned and Hicks was credited with a double. That brought up major league home run leader Aaron Judge, representing the tying run.

The drama quickly subsided, however, when Judge hit David Hernandez's first pitch on the ground to third baseman Yunel Escobar, who threw out Judge to end it.

Andrelton Simmons' two-run homer in the seventh inning was the difference, snapping a 5-5 tie and helping the Angels take two of three in the series.

"We had a chance to win every game," Girardi said. "We didn't execute at times defensively; we didn't execute offensively at times. We had a lot of opportunities tonight and just didn't get it done. That's baseball."

Reliever Ronald Herrera (0-1) joined the Yankees on Wednesday after being called up from Double-A Trenton to give the bullpen some needed depth. He entered the game in the seventh inning and got the first two batters.

But, after a walk to Luis Valbuena, Herrera threw a 79 mph breaking ball to Simmons on the first pitch. Simmons went down and got it -- he actually appeared to hit the ball as his right knee hit the ground. He got enough of it to hit it into the left-field bullpen for his seventh home run of the season.

"I don't remember, maybe softball," Simmons said when asked if he had ever hit a home run from one knee. "I was on (the pitch) the whole way; it just kept going low. I didn't want to pull off it so ... the videos I watched from (Adrian) Beltre maybe helped."

Angels reliever Blake Parker (2-2) got the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and David Hernandez pitched the ninth for his first save. But the key pitcher for the Angels was reliever Parker Bridwell.

Bridwell was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day to give the Angels long relief in the bullpen, and it turned out they needed it. Starter Matt Shoemaker had to leave the game in the fourth inning because of a strained right forearm.

Bridwell pitched 3 2/3 innings and had to dodge some bullets, giving up seven hits. But he allowed only one unearned run.

"The real story tonight was what Parker Bridwell did, what Blake Parker did and what David Hernandez did," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "That's a packed lineup they've got. Bridwell and Parker were sensational."

Yankees starter Michael Pineda got knocked around early but managed to stick around six innings. He gave up five runs on 10 hits and one walk.

"I give him some credit," Girardi said. "He struggled mightily in the first three innings and was able to get through six. But his location wasn't sharp tonight."

After a flurry of offense in the early innings, both teams lost some steam in the middle innings. The Angels led 5-4 heading to the sixth, but the Yankees tied the game on Chase Headley's RBI single.

The Yankees would have had more if not for the defense of Eric Young Jr. in left field. They had two on and two out in the fifth when Stalin Castro singled to left. Young seemed to double-clutch after fielding the ball, but he threw a perfect one-hop ball to the plate, nailing Judge trying to score from second.

In the seventh, the Yankees had runners on first and second with nobody out when Judge hit a liner to left. Young made a diving catch, and the Yankees' offense stalled from there.

The Yankees got out of the gate fast, scoring four runs off Shoemaker in the top of the first inning -- three coming in on a homer by Gary Sanchez, who finished with three hits.

The Angels threatened to get all four runs back in the bottom of the inning, but center fielder Hicks robbed Luis Valbuena of a grand slam, reaching over the wall in center to pull the ball back and turn it into a long sacrifice fly.

NOTES: Yankees LHP CC Sabathia had an MRI on his left hamstring, one day after injuring himself in his start against the Angels. Results on the MRI showed a Grade 2 strain, meaning Sabathia likely will be placed on the disabled list. Before the results were known, Sabathia and Yankees manager Joe Girardi expressed optimism that it would not be a disabled list situation because Sabathia said he woke up Wednesday morning feeling almost no soreness. ... The Angels called up RHP Parker Bridwell from Triple-A Salt Lake and optioned RHP Mike Morin to Salt Lake to make room. The Yankees called up RHP Ronald Herrera from Double-A Trenton and optioned RHP Ben Heller to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre. Bridwell and Herrera have been starting in the minors, but they will serve as long relievers out of the bullpen.