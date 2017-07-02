Preview: Yankees at Astros

Luis Severino is coming off his most dominant performance of the season and will get a chance to avenge his worst when he takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series at the Houston Astros. New York's bullpen unraveled in Saturday's loss, derailing its bid for back-to-back victories for the first time since a six-game winning streak from June 7-12.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi decided to give a rest day to Aaron Judge, who leads the majors with 27 homers, paving the way for top prospect Clint Frazier to make his major-league debut on Saturday. Frazier lived up to the advance billing, becoming the first player in franchise history to homer and double in his first career game. Houston (55-27), which owns the best record in the majors, spoiled the ending of Frazier's debut by rallying for four runs in the eighth inning of a 7-6 victory. Yuli Gurriel belted a two-run homer before capping his fifth multiple-hit game in the last nine with a two-out, two-run double off New York closer Aroldis Chapman -- the 15th blown save for the Yankees this season.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), ROOT Southwest (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Luis Severino (5-3, 3.15 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (5-3, 3.98)

Severino was overpowering last time out at the Chicago White Sox, striking out a career-best 12 batters and allowing one run over seven innings in a no-decision. The 23-year-old has pitched at least six innings in seven straight starts, but he lasted a season-low 2 1/3 innings in a no-decision against Houston on May 14. In eight starts away from Yankee Stadium this season, Severino is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA.

Fiers' winning streak was snapped at four Tuesday versus Oakland, when gave up four runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. The Florida native was 4-0 over his previous five starts, allowing six runs, and has not yielded a homer in six straight outings after surrendering 18 in his first nine turns. Two of those came in an 11-6 loss at New York on April 14, when he gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Walk-Offs

1. Yankees SS Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam Saturday, giving the Yankees one in in back-to-back games for the first time since June 12-13, 2010.

2. Astros SS Carlos Correa has 12 RBIs during his 11-game hitting streak.

3. Yankees LF Brett Gardner is 8-for-18 with seven RBIs and seven runs scored during a four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Astros 4