Preview: Yankees at Athletics

The New York Yankees will try to salvage the finale of a difficult road trip when they cap a four-game series at the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. The Athletics have taken the first three games of the series to extend the Yankees' losing streak to a season-high five, which have come by a combined eight runs.

Ryon Healy went deep twice in Oakland's 5-2 win Saturday, which gave the hosts their first three-game winning streak in a month. New York played its second straight game without catcher Gary Sanchez (groin) and outfielder Aaron Hicks (Achilles) in the starting lineup, and both remain day-to-day. Those are two of a handful of injuries to hit the Yankees this month, with veteran lefty CC Sabathia's recent hamstring issue opening the door for Luis Cessa to be promoted for Sunday's outing. Cessa will be opposed by Jharel Cotton for the Atheltics, who have won five of their last six at home.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York) NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Luis Cessa (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (3-7, 5.52)

Cessa made nine starts a year ago for the Yankees and was 2-4 with a 4.01 ERA in that role, compared to 2-0, 5.30 as a reliever. He posted a 4.15 mark in 11 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. The 25-year-old from Mexico, who has never faced Oakland, sports a 3.27 ERA in his career on the road.

Cotton is still trying to put it together since returning to the majors following a demotion in May and he gave up five runs in as many innings his last time out at Miami. The 25-year-old, who has dropped four straight decisions, allowed two home runs in each of his last two outings and 10 over a span of six starts. One of those long balls came in a loss at Yankee Stadium on May 27, when Cotton was reached for three runs but only two hits in 5 2/3 frames.

Walk-Offs

1. Yankees closer LHP Aroldis Chapman (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Sunday.

2. Oakland OF Matt Joyce was 3-for-3 with a homer and two walks Saturday and is 8-for-13 over a five-game stretch.

3. The Athletics are 25-14 in the last 39 meetings with New York.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Athletics 5