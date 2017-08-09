Preview: Yankees at Blue Jays

Josh Donaldson has made his hits count against the New York Yankees this season, a statement that the 2015 American League MVP underscored on two occasions in the series opener. After belting a pair of two-run homers, Donaldson looks to continue his power surge on Wednesday as the Toronto Blue Jays vie for a series victory in the three-game set at Rogers Centre.
Donaldson has gone deep five times in the last seven games overall while five of his six hits (in 26 at-bats) versus the Yankees this season have left the park. The 31-year-old hasn't fared well in his career versus Wednesday starter Masahiro Tanaka, going just 3-for-24 - although one of those hits found its way over the fence. Tuesday's 4-2 triumph gave Toronto wins in four of its last six games overall while New York's fifth loss in seven contests dropped it four games behind AL East-leading Boston. Chase Headley scored a run in the opener and carries a four-game hitting streak into Wednesday's tilt.
TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, YES (New York), Sportsnet (Toronto)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (8-10, 4.93 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Nick Tepesch (0-1, 5.40)
Tanaka fell to 1-3 in his last five starts despite allowing just one earned run in each of his last two, including last Wednesday's hard-luck 2-0 setback versus Detroit. The 28-year-old has won two starts against Toronto this season, overcoming two homers in 6 1/3 innings of an 11-5 triumph on May 2 before limiting the Blue Jays to just one run over seven frames in a 6-3 victory on July 3. Tanaka has flustered several Toronto batters during his career, including Ryan Goins (0-for-19), Justin Smoak (1-for-14) and former Yankee Russell Martin (1-for-11).
Tepesch is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Buffalo to take the scheduled start of fellow right-hander Cesar Valdez, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday with a shoulder injury. The 28-year-old Tepesch was acquired from Minnesota last month and posted a 1-0 mark with a 3.00 ERA in three games with Buffalo. Tepesch owns a career mark of 9-19 with a 4.69 ERA in 44 appearances (41 starts) with Texas, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Twins.
1. Toronto OF Jose Bautista has one homer, four RBIs and three runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.
2. New York SS Didi Gregorius is 8-for-17 during his four-game hitting streak.
3. The Blue Jays are 6-5 against the Yankees this season and 12-22 versus the rest of the AL East.
PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Blue Jays 3