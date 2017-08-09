Preview: Yankees at Blue Jays

Josh Donaldson has made his hits count against the New York Yankees this season, a statement that the 2015 American League MVP underscored on two occasions in the series opener. After belting a pair of two-run homers, Donaldson looks to continue his power surge on Wednesday as the Toronto Blue Jays vie for a series victory in the three-game set at Rogers Centre.

Donaldson has gone deep five times in the last seven games overall while five of his six hits (in 26 at-bats) versus the Yankees this season have left the park. The 31-year-old hasn't fared well in his career versus Wednesday starter Masahiro Tanaka, going just 3-for-24 - although one of those hits found its way over the fence. Tuesday's 4-2 triumph gave Toronto wins in four of its last six games overall while New York's fifth loss in seven contests dropped it four games behind AL East-leading Boston. Chase Headley scored a run in the opener and carries a four-game hitting streak into Wednesday's tilt.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, YES (New York), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (8-10, 4.93 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Nick Tepesch (0-1, 5.40)

Tanaka fell to 1-3 in his last five starts despite allowing just one earned run in each of his last two, including last Wednesday's hard-luck 2-0 setback versus Detroit. The 28-year-old has won two starts against Toronto this season, overcoming two homers in 6 1/3 innings of an 11-5 triumph on May 2 before limiting the Blue Jays to just one run over seven frames in a 6-3 victory on July 3. Tanaka has flustered several Toronto batters during his career, including Ryan Goins (0-for-19), Justin Smoak (1-for-14) and former Yankee Russell Martin (1-for-11).

Tepesch is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Buffalo to take the scheduled start of fellow right-hander Cesar Valdez, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday with a shoulder injury. The 28-year-old Tepesch was acquired from Minnesota last month and posted a 1-0 mark with a 3.00 ERA in three games with Buffalo. Tepesch owns a career mark of 9-19 with a 4.69 ERA in 44 appearances (41 starts) with Texas, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto OF Jose Bautista has one homer, four RBIs and three runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

2. New York SS Didi Gregorius is 8-for-17 during his four-game hitting streak.

3. The Blue Jays are 6-5 against the Yankees this season and 12-22 versus the rest of the AL East.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Blue Jays 3