Sabathia injures knee in Yankees' loss to Blue Jays

TORONTO -- CC Sabathia gave up a pair of two-run homers to Josh Donaldson on Tuesday night, but there was a more disturbing reason the New York Yankees starter pitched only three innings.

"I thought he had a little bit of a limp coming off the field," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said after New York's 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. "He's actually going to go home (Wednesday) and see the doctor. It's not what you want, but it's what happened. When he came off, he said he was feeling it every pitch, and that's why I pulled him."

Donaldson's homers were all that J.A. Happ needed, as the Toronto starter pitched 5 2/3 innings to earn his second consecutive victory.

Roberto Osuna, who had three blown saves in his previous five opportunities, pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his 29th save of the season. He allowed four runs in the ninth inning Sunday in a 7-6 loss to the Houston Astros.

"No doubt Osuna's been in a little bit of a rut," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said, "so that was a big one for him tonight. He's feeling good, we're feeling good. We played a good ballgame, a lot of good things happened."

The Blue Jays (53-59) are 18-27 against American League East opponents this season but 6-5 against the Yankees (59-52).

Sabathia (9-5) allowed four runs, six hits and one walk. The left-hander struck out three in his second-shortest outing of the season. The shortest was 2 2/3 innings July 4, when he allowed four runs, three hits and three walks to Toronto at Yankee Stadium.

"It was just the same feeling I get whenever my knee hurts," Sabathia said. "Just a pain. It's just frustrating. It's been healthy all year. To go out today and not have it be where I want it to be is just frustrating. It's kind of out of nowhere. I can't really point to one thing and say that's what it was. ...

"It's just hard to land. It's hard for me to finish my pitches. It's just hard for me to get over my front side and finish the pitches. When I can't do that, I don't know where the ball is going."

Bryan Mitchell allowed three hits in four-plus scoreless innings of relief for the Yankees.

Happ walked two batters in the sixth and was replaced by Dominic Leone with two outs. Leone pitched around an infield single to finish the inning.

"Too many walks," Happ said. "In the sixth inning, I still felt good. I was just missing. ... I might have been trying to do too much."

Toronto reliever Danny Barnes allowed two singles sandwiched around a double-play grounder in the seventh before leaving for Ryan Tepera, who ended the inning with a called third strike on Aaron Judge.

The Yankees scored a run without a hit in the eighth to cut the lead to 4-2. Tepera hit Gary Sanchez and Chase Headley with pitches, then walked Todd Frazier with one out to load the bases. Garrett Cooper hit a sacrifice fly to left, and Ronald Torreyes lined out to center.

The Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead in the first when Donaldson homered after a leadoff double by Jose Bautista. Justin Smoak walked and Steve Pearce doubled in the inning with two outs, but Sabathia avoided further damage.

The Yankees scored once in the second on an RBI single by Cooper. The hit knocked in Headley, who led off with a single, took second on a single by Didi Gregorius and reached third when Frazier bounced into a double play.

Donaldson's second two-run homer of the game followed Martin's leadoff single in the third, giving him 12 career multi-homer games. His 15th home run of the season came on a 3-0 count and gave Toronto a 4-1 lead.

"It's hard to hit two home runs in a game, we've seen (Donaldson) do it before," Gibbons said. "He's had his struggles this year, the ups and downs, things like that, but, every time he steps in the box, something good could happen."

Donaldson has six home runs in his past 10 games.

"It's been a matter of not missing pitches I've been getting to hit," he said.

NOTES: Toronto RHP Cesar Valdez (right shoulder impingement) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, and RHP Leonel Campos was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Valdez had been scheduled to start Wednesday. ... Yankees RHP Bryan Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. LHP Jordan Montgomery had been optioned to Triple-A after the game Sunday in Cleveland. ... Yankees C Gary Sanchez was behind the plate Tuesday after being benched Sunday for poor defensive play. ... New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka (8-10, 4.93 ERA) starts Wednesday against Toronto RHP Nick Tepesch (0-1, 5.40).