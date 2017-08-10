Yankees power past Blue Jays, 11-5

TORONTO -- Masahiro Tanaka was not at his best Wednesday night, failing to pitch the required five innings to qualify for the win.

It did not matter to the New York Yankees, who had solo home runs from Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius and Todd Frazier in a 17-hit barrage.

It added up to an 11-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, who had climbed back into the game and cut the Yankees' lead to 6-5.

"We had a chance to win it and they just blew it open," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

Garrett Cooper had his career four-hit game and added two RBIs for the Yankees (60-52). Frazier had three RBIs and three hits, and Gregorius added three hits for New York.

"Everybody came through today," Frazier said. "We needed that. That was a good win for us, a good offensive outburst. Hopefully, we can build on that."

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said, "(Cooper) was big for us tonight.When our offense was really going good, that's what we were doing."

Jose Bautista homered for the Blue Jays (53-60) as the teams split the first two games of the three-game series.

Tanaka allowed two hits, five walks and three runs (two earned) in four-plus innings. Reliever Chad Green (2-0) gave up two runs in 1 1/3 innings and was awarded the win.

"(Tanaka's) split wasn't very good tonight," Girardi said. "I thought his slider was good, I thought his fastball was OK. He didn't really have his split tonight."

Toronto's Nick Tepesch (0-2), who was brought up from Triple-A Buffalo for the start, allowed eight hits, including three solo home runs, and five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

I thought he did a solid job," Gibbons said. "He gave up a few solo home runs. I thought he was aggressive, he attacked, I like his mentality, I like the way he went after it."

Sanchez led off the second with his 18th homer of the season and Frazier followed with his 19th.

The Blue Jays scored a run in the bottom of the second on a groundout to second by Norichika Aoki. It knocked in Steve Pearce, who led off with a walk and took third on Kevin Pillar's double.

Gregorius hit his 18th homer of the season with two outs in the third.

Pearce hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third to cut the Yankees' lead to 3-2. It scored Raffy Lopez, who reached first base on catcher's interference and moved to third after walks by Josh Donaldson and Justin Smoak.

Tepesch left with one out in the fifth after a walk to Aaron Judge and a double by Gregorius. Leonel Campos replaced Tepesch and allowed a two-out, two-run double to Frazier and an RBI double to Jacoby Ellsbury, and the Yankees led 6-2.

"They took advantage of some pitches I left over the plate and kind of up in the zone and they did a good job of hitting them," Tepesch said. "I thought it was OK. Most of the times, solo home runs are not going to hurt you, I gave up three tonight. It wasn't horrible, but I didn't think it was great, either."

Bautista led off the bottom of the fifth with is 18th homer of the season. After Donaldson walked, Green replaced Tanaka and finished the inning with three strikeouts.

The Blue Jays cut the Yankees' lead to 6-5 with two runs in the sixth.

After Ryan Goins hit a one-out RBI double, a wild pitch moved him to third base. Lopez walked. Bautista fouled out to the catcher, but Donaldson hit an RBI single.

Frazier led off the eighth with a single, his third hit of the game, which was followed by a double to Cooper two batters later. Ronald Torreyes then hit a two-run single to increase the Yankees' advantage to 8-5.

New York added three runs in the ninth.

NOTES: Yankees RF Clint Frazier (left oblique) was a late scratch with a tight oblique and will have an MRI on Thursday. INF Garrett Cooper replaced him in the No. 8 spot in the lineup and played first base. Aaron Judge was moved from DH to right field. ... Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki (sprained right ankle) went on the 60-day disabled list to open a 40-man roster spot for RHP Nick Tepesch, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo. LHP Matt Dermody was optioned to Buffalo. ... CF Aaron Hicks (right oblique strain) is batting .333 (8-for-24) with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs after seven games of his rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He could rejoin the Yankees this weekend. ... Yankees RHP Sonny Gray (6-6, 3.41 ERA) faces Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (4-7, 5.12 ERA) in the series finale Thursday.