Preview: Yankees at Indians

One day after Sonny Gray made his debut with the New York Yankees, left-hander Jaime Garcia will do the same, starting for his third different team in a period of two weeks. Garcia, who had spent his entire career in the National League, was traded to Minnesota on July 24 and promptly shipped to New York after making one start for the Twins.

Ace Corey Kluber and Cleveland spoiled Gray's first start with the Yankees with a 5-1 victory in the series opener, snapping its losing streak at three games. The Indians were below .500 at home for the first half of the season but are 8-0 at Progressive Field since the All-Star break to maintain their 2 1/2-game lead in the American League Central. New York managed only three hits Thursday and has scored four runs during its three-game skid to drop two games behind first-place Boston in the AL East. Struggling sluggers Aaron Judge and Matt Holliday received the night off Thursday but are expected back in the lineup Friday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH Jaime García (5-7, 4.29 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (9-8, 5.25)

Garcia won his third consecutive start in his AL debut, giving up three runs and eight hits while striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings at the Oakland Athletics. It marked the fifth straight outing of at least six innings for Garcia, who was 0-4 during a seven-start outing prior to his current winning streak. While Garcia has never faced Cleveland, he's limited Edwin Encarnacion to a double in six at-bats.

Bauer, who received an extra two days of rest after Wednesday's series finale at Boston was postponed, is coming off a strong outing versus the Los Angeles Angels, tossing a season-high eight innings of one-run ball to win his second straight start. The 26-year-old has struggled in six career starts against the Yankees, posting a 1-4 record and 5.34 ERA. Chase Headley is 4-for-14 with six RBIs against Bauer.

Walk-Offs

1. Indians SS Francisco Lindor homered in the series opener to run his hitting streak to a career-best 13 games.

2. Yankees LF Brett Gardner was hitless Thursday, snapping his 14-game hitting streak.

3. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis will play in a rehab game Friday and is expected to be activated off the disabled list Sunday.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Yankees 4