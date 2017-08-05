Preview: Yankees at Indians

The Cleveland Indians had trouble stringing together wins at home earlier this season but can earn their 10th straight victory at Progressive Field on Saturday when they host the slumping New York Yankees for the third of a four-game set. Trevor Bauer followed up a complete-game effort from Corey Kluber with seven strong innings Friday in a 7-2 victory as the American League Central-leading Indians won for the 11th time in 14 contests.

Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor saw his 13-game hitting streak come to an end Friday, but Austin Jackson has hit safely in 10 straight (16-for-39) for the Indians, who lead Kansas City by 3 ½ games in the division. Danny Salazar looks to record his third consecutive solid outing when he takes the mound for Cleveland against New York’s rookie left-hander Jordan Montgomery as the Yankees try to end a four-game slide. New York, which trails first-place Boston by three games in the AL East and holds down one of two wild-card spots, has managed just six runs during their losing streak and left nine on base Friday while committing its fourth error of the series. AL home run leader Aaron Judge had a single and two walks Friday, but the Yankees’ slugger is just 12-for-69 since the All-Star break.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH Jordan Montgomery (7-6, 4.15 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (4-5, 4.63)

Montgomery was pounded by Tampa Bay last time out, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 2 2/3 innings to take the loss after winning five of his previous six decisions. The Yankees lost five of the 24-year-old South Carolina native’s six starts in July while he compiled a 5.90 ERA after he went 4-0 with a 2.59 mark in June. Montgomery faces Cleveland for the first time in his career and is 3-4 with a 4.34 ERA in 10 road starts this season.

Salazar has shown progress in his first two starts since coming off the disabled list, permitting two runs and four hits over 13 innings combined with 16 strikeouts and two walks. The 27-year-old Dominican earned the win last time out at the Chicago White Sox after giving up two runs and three hits across six frames. Brett Gardner is 3-for-8 with a homer versus Salazar, who is 1-1 with a 5.60 ERA in three career starts against the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees OF Clint Frazier became the fourth player in franchise history to register 14 extra-base hits in his first 25 games before going 0-for-5 on Friday.

2. Cleveland 3B Giovanny Urshela recorded his second multi-hit game of the season Friday and made two outstanding plays in the field.

3. New York 3B Todd Frazier belted his second homer Friday since coming over from the White Sox in a trade, improving to 10-for-48 with his new team.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Yankees 3