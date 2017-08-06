Preview: Yankees at Indians

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino can tie CC Sabathia for the team lead in victories when he takes a five-start unbeaten streak into Sunday’s matchup against the host Cleveland Indians in the finale of their four-game set. Severino will look to secure a series split after New York halted a four-game skid with Saturday’s 2-1 victory.

Chase Headley provided the decisive blow with a tiebreaking homer for the Yankees, who have managed to score only eight runs over their last five games. New York’s defense was dreadful in the opening two games of the series, but Brett Gardner and Ronald Torreyes each produced ninth-inning gems on Saturday to preserve the lead and keep the Yankees three games behind first-place Boston in the American League East. Cleveland, which owns a three-game lead atop the AL Central, wasted a 12-strikeout effort by Danny Salazar on Saturday and had its nine-game winning streak at Progressive Field snapped. Francisco Lindor collected a pair of hits one night after his 13-game hitting streak ended and has reached base safely in 19 in a row.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Luis Severino (8-4, 2.98 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (10-4, 3.89)

Severino had his shortest start since mid-May last time out, lasting five innings but picking up the win after allowing one run and four hits versus Detroit. The 23-year-old Dominican has permitted one earned run while striking out 23 over 19 frames during his three-start winning streak. Lindor is 3-for-6 against Severino, who is 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in two career turns versus Cleveland.

Carrasco escaped with a no-decision after he was mauled for five runs in only 1 2/3 innings at Boston last time out and remained winless since July 7, although his previous two outings were quality starts. He was on a tear entering the All-Star break, posting a 5-0 record in a six-start span. Todd Frazier is 6-for-18 with a homer against Carrasco, who is 4-4 with a 3.67 ERA versus New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees RF Aaron Judge has struck out in 23 consecutive games, the longest streak in baseball this season.

2. Indians CF Austin Jackson’s 10-game hitting streak came to an end in Saturday’s loss.

3. New York DH Matt Holliday could be headed to the disabled list after tweaking his back in Friday’s game.

PREDICTION: Yankees 3, Indians 2