Indians drub mistake-prone Yankees

CLEVELAND -- On a night when the Cleveland Indians scored seven runs, their best play came on defense.

Trevor Bauer pitched seven strong innings and the New York Yankees’ shoddy defense proved costly for the second consecutive night as the Indians rolled to a 7-2 win on Friday at Progressive Field.

Bauer (10-8) allowed one run and seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. In winning the first two of the four-game series, Indians starting pitchers Corey Kluber and Bauer combined for 16 innings, allowing two runs (1.13 ERA), with 18 strikeouts and three walks.

The biggest star of the game, though, was Cleveland third baseman Giovanny Urshela, who in the fifth inning made the biggest play of the game.

With the Indians leading 4-1, the Yankees had runners at first and third with one out.

Clint Frazier hit a high chopper to third, behind the bag, near the foul line. Urshela made a leaping catch and, while still in mid-air, threw a strike to catcher Roberto Perez, who tagged Torreyes for the second out.

“Gio’s play saved the inning,” Bauer said. “Just to catch the ball in the first place was amazing. But when he caught it, the runner was directly between him and (Perez). So he jumps to give himself a lane to throw. Just a great baseball play. A fantastic play.”

Indians manager Terry Francona used another adjective.

“An incredible play,” Francona said. “It’s one thing to make the catch, but then his only play was at home, and that was a long shot. But the throw was on the money.”

Yankees manager Joe Girardi could only shake his head.

“Unbelievable,” he said. “That was some kind of play. As good as I’ve seen this year.”

The Yankees have lost four games in a row and have scored a total of two runs in the last three.

Left-hander Jaime Garcia (1-1), in his Yankees debut, pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up six runs (five earned) and five hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Garcia was pitching on six days’ rest after being traded from Minnesota to New York on July 29.

“He looked rusty,” Girardi said. “He was up in the zone and wasn’t throwing his fastball for strikes.”

The Yankees, who made three errors -- all in the first inning -- in their loss Thursday, weren’t any better defensively on Friday. Three of Cleveland’s seven runs scored on New York miscues: a throwing error by right fielder Aaron Judge, a run-scoring passed ball charged to catcher Gary Sanchez, and a run-scoring wild pitch by Garcia.

New York’s runs came on a home run by Todd Frazier in the fifth inning and an RBI single by Brett Gardner in the ninth.

The Indians, who have won 11 of their last 14 games and nine in a row at home, took a 6-1 lead into the eighth inning, then made it 7-1 on back-to-back doubles by Jose Ramirez and Edwin Encarnacion against reliever Tommy Kahnle.

The Indians took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI double by Austin Jackson, who later scored on the passed ball by Sanchez, his 12th of the season, the most among American League catchers.

“That’s something he needs to improve on, bottom line,” Girardi said. “He was late getting down.”

In the third inning, a throwing error by Judge and a sacrifice fly by Encarnacion made it 4-0.

Urshela, Bauer and three relievers took it from there.

“Bauer was efficient early, then found his rhythm and started getting the strikeouts,” Francona said.

“I was just happy to compete and not walk guys,” Bauer said. “And the guys behind me obviously helped a lot.”

NOTES: Yankees C Gary Sanchez’s home run Thursday night gave him 37 home runs in 130 career games. Only three players in major league history have hit more home runs in their first 130 games: Mark McGwire (42), Rudy York (40) and Aaron Judge (38). ... LHP Jordan Montgomery’s start Saturday vs. Cleveland will be his 21st of the season. That’s the most starts by a Yankees rookie left-hander since Andy Pettitte started 26 games in 1995. ... LHP Craig Breslow signed a minor league contract with Cleveland. Breslow was designated for assignment by Minnesota on July 24. He will report to Triple-A Columbus on Monday. ... The Indians announced that LHP Boone Logan has been shut down from all throwing and is likely out for the remainder of the season with a high-grade latissimus strain. Logan, who was 1-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 38 relief appearances, was placed on the disabled list July 21.