Preview: Yankees at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are trying to make up ground in the American League wild-card chase and they are presented with the opportunity to move closer when they host the New York Yankees on Thursday in the opener of a four-game set. Seattle has won six of its past seven games to reach the .500 mark and sits just 1 1/2 games behind New York, which possesses the second wild-card spot.

The Mariners completed a 5-1 road trip with a 4-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday and now have their next 10 contests slated for Safeco Field. Right-hander Felix Hernandez is rounding into form after a two-month stint on the disabled list due to shoulder issues and the veteran has won four of his past five decisions against the Yankees. New York lost to Minnesota 6-1 on Wednesday, one day after acquiring third baseman Todd Frazier (0-for-1, hit by pitch) and relievers David Robertson (didn’t pitch) and Tommy Kahnle (one scoreless inning) from the Chicago White Sox for reliever Tyler Clippard and three minor leaguers. “Our goal is to win the division, and right now we’re a little bit on the outside looking in,” left fielder Brett Gardner told reporters, referencing his team’s third-place standing in the AL East, “but we’re fully capable of getting back to where we need to be at.”

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), ROOT Sports Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Luis Severino (5-4, 3.40 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (5-3, 4.20)

Severino is winless in his last six starts - losing twice and receiving a no-decision after allowing just one run on two other occasions. The 23-year-old has struck out 10 or more batters in two of his last four turns and tied for fifth in the AL with 130 strikeouts. Severino allowed four runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings in a loss to Seattle on April 15, 2016.

Hernandez is 10-6 with a 3.13 ERA in 20 career starts against the Yankees but is just 3-4 at home compared to being 7-2 when pitching in New York. The 31-year-old has won his past two outings and is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA in five starts since returning from the disabled list. Hernandez served up two homers to Frazier (4-for-8) and has struggled to retire Gardner (12-for-33).

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle RF Mitch Haniger (finger) is slated to be in the lineup Thursday after a four-game absence.

2. New York optioned LHP Chasen Shreve to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated 1B Ji-Man Choi and INF Rob Refsnyder for assignment to open up roster spots for Frazier, Robertson and Kahnle.

3. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano, who is just 1-for-18 over the past five games, is batting .324 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 18 games against the Yankees - his former club.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Yankees 3