1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) appeared in his seventh rehab game with Single-A Tampa and went 1-for-4 on Tuesday. General Manager Brian Cashman said Bird's rehab will move to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Thursday. Bird is batting .353 in his rehab assignment.

RHP Chad Green struck out five in 3 1/3 perfect innings in relief of RHP Masahiro Tanaka. He threw 45 pitches, three shy of his season high. Green has retired 15 straight hitters but when asked if he might get a start sometime soon, manager Joe Girardi said he wasn't built up.

LHP Aroldis Chapman (left rotator cuff inflammation) said Tuesday he will head to Tampa, Fla., for a simulated game at the Yankees' minor league facility. If the simulated game goes well, Chapman will appear in a rehab game with Double-A Trenton. Chapman said he believes he can return next week but said the weekend series in Oakland June 16-18 is more realistic.

RF Aaron Judge leads the American League in votes for the All-Star game. In voting totals released Tuesday, Judge has 1,251,543 votes, putting him ahead of Mike Trout by 96,187 votes. While Judge downplayed it, manager Joe Girardi was thrilled for the rookie. "I think people are recognizing what he's doing," Girardi said. "I think people have kind of went 'wow I want to see this kid, I want to see this kid play in the All-Star game' because a lot of people don't get a chance to see him play every day and I think his personality has resonated with the fans around the country with the way he plays the game." On Tuesday, Judge extended his hitting streak to a career-high nine games and reached in his first three plate appearances before striking out against RHPs Joe Kelly and Craig Kimbrel in his final two at-bats. Judge is batting .382 in his last nine games and .328 overall.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka's struggles continued Tuesday when he allowed three home runs among five hits and five runs in five innings. Since his three-hitter in Boston on April 27, he is 2-5 with an 8.50 ERA and during a five-start losing streak, his ERA is 10.50 Tanaka has allowed 14 of his 17 homers since April 27 and Tuesday marked the eighth time in his career he allowed at least three homers. Tanaka's latest sub-par outing occurred a day after Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez tweeted: "I think is time to panic about Tanaka. His stuff is not there, that eastern division is really tough; I don't see him getting any better." Most of the postgame questions to Joe Girardi were about Tanaka and when asked if the issues might be physical, the manager reiterated they weren't by saying: "There's nothing that leads us to believe he's hurt. There's no signs."

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion like symptoms) remains shut down, though manager Joe Girardi said he is feeling better. Ellsbury was injured crashing into the wall while tracking down a fly ball by Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar on May 24 and has been on the DL since. Girardi also said Ellsbury had an MRI on his neck Monday and it showed no structural damage.