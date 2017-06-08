RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who has a 10.50 ERA during a five-start losing streak, still is scheduled to start Sunday against Baltimore. Most of the questioning in manager Joe Girardi's pregame press conference Wednesday concerned Tanaka's struggles. It is possible Tanaka could be pushed back a day to face the Anaheim Angels without Mike Trout on Monday, but that was not revealed Wednesday. When asked which pitches were the most inconsistent, Girardi cited the split-fingered fastball and slider. Tanaka spoke briefly to roughly 25 media members Wednesday and said the Yankees have not asked him to skip a day.

C Gary Sanchez was moved out of the second spot in the lineup Wednesday and batted sixth for the first time this season and fourth time overall. Sanchez batted second 24 times this season but the production of Aaron Hicks was too hard to ignore, according to manager Joe Girardi. Sanchez went 1-for-4 on Wednesday and snapped an 0-for-11 skid with an RBI single. He is hitting .248 and has six hits in his last 30 at-bats.

LHP CC Sabathia won his fifth straight start Wednesday when he allowed five hits and retired the last 12 hitters in a sparkling eight-inning performance. It is the first time Sabathia won a fifth straight start since April 17-May 10, 2012. He picked up his 230th career win, to move into sole possession of 62nd place on the all-time list. It also was win No. 113 with the Yankees, tying Eddie Lopat for 14th on the team's all-time list

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion-like symptoms) was injured two weeks ago when he crashed into the center field wall to make a catch on Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar. He was placed on the disabled list after that game and Wednesday manager Joe Girardi said the headaches have not completely gone away. "It was never completely -- some days were a little bit better than others, but yeah, headed in the right direction," Ellsbury said. "We have a plan of what we're going to do today so just looking forward to moving forward and getting back on the field as soon as possible. Right now, what I can do is get my work in and just cheer the guys on." As of Wednesday, the only activity Ellsbury is currently doing is riding on the bike.

OF Aaron Hicks was moved back to the second spot in New York's lineup, marking the 19th time batting second this season. Hicks went 0-for-4 with a walk and had a nine-game hitting streak stopped. Before the game, manager Joe Girardi cited his recent production as a reason for moving him up.