1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) moved his rehab assignment up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Thursday and went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks at Lehigh Valley. After Thursday, Bird will play first base Friday and be a designated hitter Saturday. In seven games with Class A Tampa, Bird posted a .353 average, though he did not play the field in consecutive days until Monday and Tuesday. GM Brian Cashman said there is not a timetable for Bird's return.

RHP Dellin Betances made his first appearance since Saturday when he threw 17 pitches in the ninth inning and finished a 9-1 win over Boston. Manager Joe Girardi said it was "the worst decision he had to make". Girardi said he didn't think it would impact Betances' availability Friday and also added Betances could pitch for a third straight day if needed Saturday.

RF Aaron Judge tied a career high with three hits Thursday. His single in the sixth inning was clocked as 119.6 off the bat though he told teammates he didn't hit it "that good." Judge has walked in eight of his last nine games and ended Thursday with a .330 batting average and a .436 on-base percentage. "I've played with Judge for a while," C Gary Sanchez said. "I've seen him do this. He's amazing. That's why I call him "The Animal."

RHP Masahiro Tanaka was a popular topic again for manager Joe Girardi before Thursday's game and for all those who are wondering, he is still scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles. Tanaka has a 10.50 ERA during a five-game losing streak and a 6.55 ERA overall. When asked if skipping him might help, manager Joe Girardi said: "I wish I knew. If I knew I would definitely do that. You can't say that if you don't pitch three days, that's going to make it better or if you pitch here that's going to make it better because are you going to get a true measure if he goes (and) pitches someplace else of what his stuff really is. I wish I knew. Again it comes down to consistency. It's in there. We've seen it. We've seen good sliders. We've seen good splits, but it's everything being on time and consistent mechanics and all that work. For whatever reason, that's been a struggle. If I knew what the best thing to do (was), we'd say we're doing this and that's it, but he needs to work."

C Gary Sanchez batted sixth for the second time this season and fifth time overall. He continued his personal success against LHP David Price with a three-run homer in the third inning and a two-run drive in the fifth. Sanchez is 4-for-7 against Price and each hit is a homer. Thursday was Sanchez's fifth multi-homer game of his career and his second in as many weeks. Last week, he hit two homers off Toronto RHP Marco Estrada.

DH Matt Holliday was hit by RHP Brandon Workman's curveball in the eighth inning. The ball glanced off the top of his helmet and he trotted to first base. Following a brief consultation with manager Joe Girardi and trainer Steve Donahue, Holliday stayed in the game.

RHP Michael Pineda became New York's second seven-game winner Thursday when he allowed an unearned run and four hits in seven innings. Three of the hits were infield singles and Pineda was going so well, manager Joe Girardi let him throw a season-high 110 pitches. It was four shy of his career high, which Pineda did twice and most recently June 12 against the Detroit Tigers.