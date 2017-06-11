RHP Domingo German was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when the club sent down LHP Tommy Layne. German has yet to pitch in the majors but is 3-5 with a 3.34 ERA in the minors this season.

1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) appeared in his third rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Saturday and went 2-for-5 while playing nine innings at first base. Bird has been on the DL since May 2 but manager Joe Girardi said there is not a timetable for his return, mostly because he needs some at-bats. Before having his rehab moved to Triple-A, Bird was 6-for-17 in six games with Class A Tampa.

RHP Chad Green will get the nod Sunday when the Yankees need a starter since announcing they were moving their rotation back a day starting with RHP Masahiro Tanaka's slot originally slated for Sunday. Green said he found out in the ninth inning of Saturday's 16-3 win. He also said he was told it was a possibility earlier in the week. Green has made three of New York's seven relief appearances of at least three innings so far and has a 1.62 ERA in seven appearances this season. Green has starting experience from making eight starts last season and posting a 5.94 ERA in those outings.

LHP Aroldis Chapman (left rotator cuff inflammation) threw 18 pitches and struck out three of the four hitters he faced during a one-inning simulated game at the team's minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., Saturday. Manager Joe Girardi said his velocity was about 97 to 98 mph. Chapman is expected to make a rehab appearance with Class A Tampa Tuesday and another rehab outing with Double-A Trenton Friday. Based on how those go, he could be activated from the disabled list next Saturday in Oakland.

LHP Tommy Layne pitched the ninth inning Saturday and after the game, the Yankees announced they were designating him for assignment. Layne joined the team off waivers from the Boston Red Sox in August and this season has a 7.62 ERA in 19 appearances.

RF Aaron Judge tied a career high with three hits and reached base four times Saturday. One of those hits was his major league-leading 19th homer of the season, which exited his bat at 121.1 mph. It was the hardest-hit homer since exit velocity started getting tracked in 2015.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) is making progress from his May 24 injury but not enough to accompany the Yankees on their upcoming seven-game West Coast trip. Manager Joe Girardi said Ellsbury will join Double-A Trenton to work out with the team. As of Saturday, Ellsbury's activities have consisted of riding a bike and a treadmill as well as playing catch.