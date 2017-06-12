RHP Domingo German was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. He said he found out he was joining the Yankees late Saturday afternoon and arrived in New York Saturday night. In games (nine starts) between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A, he is 3-5 with a 3.34 ERA. He was promoted to Triple-A May 18 and in his second start there, German recorded 10 strikeouts. "Walking in here, it's exciting," German said through an interpreter. "You walk in here and I see some of my ex-teammates here. I'm super happy, super excited for the opportunity to be here. I didn't think I was going to get here this fast. A lot of people told me that it was going to be hard. At the same time, I'm just happy for the opportunity." After pitching the final 2 1/3 innings Sunday he was optioned back to Triple-A and the Yankees said they were calling up RHP Ben Heller on Monday.

1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) appeared in his fourth rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Sunday and went 0-for-2 with two walks. Bird has been on the DL since May 2 but manager Joe Girardi said there is no timetable for his return, mostly because he needs some at-bats. Before having his rehab moved to Triple-A, Bird was 6-for-17 in six games with Class A Tampa.

2B Starlin Castro homered in a third straight game for the first time in his career on Sunday. If Castro homers in his next game, he will match the team record for consecutive games with a home run by a second baseman. Tony Lazzeri set the record May 21-26, 1936, and Joe Gordon matched it July 24-27, 1940.

RF Aaron Judge recorded his third career multi-homer game Sunday when he hit a 495-foot homer off RHP Logan Verrett in the sixth inning and a 412-foot homer an inning later. Judge's homer was the longest in terms of distance this season. The Yankees said he was among 11 players under the age of 26 to hit at least 21 homers in a team's first 60 games. New York also said he was the youngest player in team history to go 4-for-4 or better with two homers since Mickey Mantle went 4-for-4 with two homers May 18, 1956, against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park. Mantle was 24 years, 211 days when he accomplished the feat during his triple crown season. Judge turned 25 in April.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka takes a five-game losing streak into Monday's start against the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of New York's seven-game road trip. Tanaka has a 6.55 ERA after allowing five runs and five hits in five innings in a 5-4 loss to Boston. Tanaka was originally slated to pitch Sunday but was pushed back an extra day on Friday. Tanaka has stated he believes mechanics are causing his struggles, and manager Joe Girardi didn't disagree. "I really believe it's consistency in his mechanics," he said. "It can be minor, just a tick late with your arm or your hip opens up early, your shoulder opens up a tick early and that's what leads to the inconsistency with the pitches. We've seen good sliders. We've seen good splits. We've seen good location with his fastball but when you're off a little bit mechanically there's inconsistencies."

C Gary Sanchez became the sixth Yankee to hit his 10th homer when he a 450-foot three-run homer in the first inning Sunday. Sanchez is batting .429 (9-for-21) with four homers and 13 RBIs in five games since manager Joe Girardi moved him from second to sixth in the lineup.