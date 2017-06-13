RHP Domingo German was optioned to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre to make room on the roster for RHP Ben Heller. German had been called up on Saturday, threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings on Sunday, then was sent back to Scranton Wilkes-Barre.

RHP Ben Heller was called up from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Monday. Heller was 2-3 with a 2.60 ERA in 20 relief appearances for the RailRiders this season. Heller made 10 appearances with the Yankees last season, going 1-0 with a 6.43 ERA.

SS Didi Gregorius went 4 for 4 with a walk Monday against the Angels, extending his career-best hitting streak to 14 games. He's hit .397 (23 for 58) during the streak, raising his season average to .344

RF Aaron Judge was named the American League Player of the Week Monday for the week ending June 11. Judge hit .500 (12 for 24) with three homers, six RBIs, three doubles and 10 runs scored in six games. "If the MVP were voted on today, he'd win that, too," Yankees OF Brett Gardner told mlb.com. Judge started this week on the right track as well, hitting a two-run, game-winning home run in the eighth inning Monday against the Angels, his major league-leading 22nd of the season. He heard MVP chants from the heavy Yankee-fan contingent at Angel Stadium. "I wasn't really thinking about it, to be honest," Judge said of the MVP chants. "I was focused on the game at hand. It was a close game, so I didn't think about it."

RHP Masahiro Tanaka gave up three runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings but was unable to end his five-game losing streak Monday against the Angels. Tanaka, who got a no-decision, has not won a game since May 8

LHP CC Sabathia will start Tuesday against the Angels. He is among the hottest pitchers in the majors, going 5-0 with a 1.11 ERA over his last five starts, thanks to improved health and better command of his cutter. Sabbathia is 9-9 with a 4.03 ERA in 20 career starts against the Angels.

RHP Clarke Schmidt was the Yankees' first-round pick in Monday's draft, the 16th player selected overall. Schmidt, 21, was 4-2 with a 1.34 ERA while holding opponents to a .194 average at the University of South Carolina before undergoing Tommy John surgery in April.