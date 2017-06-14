RHP Aroldis Chapman, on the disabled list since May 14 with a shoulder injury, was scheduled to make a rehab appearance Tuesday with Class-A Tampa, but the game was rained out. Chapman is scheduled for an outing Friday with Tampa, and it all goes well, he could be activated Sunday when the Yankees are in Oakland.

2B Starlin Castro has 19 hits including five homers in his last 55 at-bats over 11 games. He leads the American League with 27 multi-hit games and is second in the league with 81 hits. With DH Matt Holiday and Castro hitting well in the Nos. 4 and 5 spots, opposing clubs have not been able to pitch around rookie sensation RF Aaron Judge.

LHP CC Sabathia had to leave Tuesday's start against the Angels after four innings because of a strained left hamstring. Sabathia, who had won five straight starts going into the game, gave up one unearned run on three hits and one walk. After the game, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia likely will be placed on the disabled list, pending an MRI exam Wednesday. "Yeah, it sucks," Sabathia said. "You want to be out there with the guys, you feel bad. It's a tough situation. It felt like it just grabbed at first. I don't think I heard a pop or anything like that, but when I went to throw the next pitch, I couldn't. It's sore, but hopefully when I wake up tomorrow it will feel a lot better."

RHP Michael Pineda will start Wednesday against the Angels. Pineda has been consistently good all season, giving up three earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 12 starts. He's 1-1 with a 7.50 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.