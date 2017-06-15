FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 2 months ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Ronald Herrera was called up from Double-A Trenton. He was called up to give the Yankees some depth in the bullpen after they had to use six relievers to pitch six innings on Tuesday. Herrera, who was 7-0 with a 1.61 ERA in eight starts for Trenton, was the losing pitcher in the Yankees' 7-5 loss to the Angels. He entered the game in the seventh and, after getting the first two outs, walked 1B Luis Valbuena and yielded a two-run homer to SS Andrelton Simmons. "It's really what I had," Girardi said of going to Herrera in that situation. "We'll get some guys back (Thursday), but that's what it was today."

RHP Ben Heller was optioned to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, just two days after joining the big league club. Heller was sent down to make room for RHP Ronald Herrera, who was called up from Double-A Trenton. Heller pitched Tuesday against the Angels, giving up the game-winning hit to OF Eric Young Jr. in the 11th inning.

LHP Jordan Montgomery will start Thursday against Oakland. He will make the start on five days' rest after the longest start of his career last Friday, when he held Baltimore to two runs in seven innings. He has been especially good in key situations, holding hitters to a .182 average with runners in scoring position. He has never faced the A's.

RHP Matt Frawley was traded from the Pirates to the New York Yankees. The move completed an April deal that sent RHP Johnny Barbato to Pittsburgh. Frawley, 21, will be assigned to Class A Charleston. Frawley had a 1.62 ERA in 33 1/3 innings with Pittsburgh's Class A West Virginia.

LHP CC Sabathia had an MRI on his left hamstring Wednesday, one day after injuring himself in his start against the Angels. Results on the MRI showed a Grade 2 strain, meaning Sabathia likely will be placed on the disabled list.

RHP Michael Pineda gave up five runs on 10 hits and one walk against the Angels, getting a no-decision in the Yankees' 7-5 loss. He gave up all five runs in the first three innings before managing to get through the sixth. "I give him some credit," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "He struggled mightily in the first three innings and was able to get through six. But his location wasn't sharp tonight."

