RHP Luis Severino allowed four runs on four hits over six innings for a no-decision Friday night in a 7-6 loss to Oakland. He struck out six and walked four. He gave up all four runs in the second inning when he walked to first two batters he faced then allowed four hits, including a double. "His arm slot, he just couldn't seem to find," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "Then he found it about the fourth inning and was really pretty good after that. That happens, too. Can't really tell you why it happens but it happens."

C Kyle Higashioka was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. With No. 1 C Gary Sanchez nursing a sore groin, the Yankees needed a healthy catcher to back up C Austin Romine. Higashioka is on his second career major-league stint, both this year with the Yankees. He's 0-for-18 with two runs and two walks in nine games when Sanchez was on the DL with a biceps injury. He did not get into Friday night's 7-6 loss to Oakland.

RHP Giovanny Gallegos was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. Gallegos is 0-1 with a 7.15 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Yankees this season. Gallegos took the loss and blew a save opportunity in an 8-7, 10-inning loss to Oakland on Thursday night. He allowed two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning.

RHP Adam Warren (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday. Warren is 2-1 with a 2.23 ERA in 24 relief appearances this season. He has 30 strikeouts and nine walks in 32 1/3 innings. "We don't anticipate it being more than a 10-day deal," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

LHP Aroldis Chapman (left shoulder rotator cuff inflammation) made a rehab appearance for Double-A Trenton on Friday night and is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Sunday. Chapman allowed one run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning with two strikeouts and two walks. He threw 20 pitches and hit as high as 102 mph on the radar gun. Chapman is 1-0 with a 3.55 ERA and seven saves over 12 2/3 innings for the Yankees this season. He has 21 strikeouts.

OF Mason Williams was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Friday and started in center field against Oakland. Williams went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run in a 7-6 loss. Williams, who began his first stint of the season with the Yankees, played 20 games for them the previous two seasons, batting .292 with four doubles, one home run, five RBIs and seven runs. The Yankees chose him in the fourth round of the 2010 draft. "He's a tremendous competitor," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "With us he's had good at-bats."

RF Aaron Judge hit his major-league high 23rd home run of the season, a three-run blast in the third inning Friday night in a 7-6 loss to Oakland. Judge sent LHP Sean Manaea's 0-1 changeup into the right field seats for an opposite-field homer. The home run was Judge's fifth in his past seven games. The rookie reached base safely for the 18th straight game, a career high. Judge went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, two walks, two runs and three RBIs, giving him 52 for the season.

C Gary Sanchez (strained groin) missed Friday night's game against Oakland and remained day-to-day. Sanchez was injured while sliding on a stolen base in the ninth inning Thursday night during an 8-7, 10-innng loss to the A's. He came out of the game for a pinch runner. "I'm just day-to-day right now," Sanchez said through an interpreter. "I'll see how I feel tomorrow and the following days. Today I feel better." Sanchez is batting .297 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIS in 38 games.

1B Chris Carter hit his eighth home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth inning in a 7-6 loss to Oakland, his former team, on Friday night at the Oakland Coliseum. Carter snapped a 4-4 tie with a leadoff home run, his 14th career home run against the A's and second in two games."It's always nice coming back here and playing here," Carter said.

OF Aaron Hicks (strained Achilles tendon) missed Friday night's game against Oakland and remained day-to-day. Hicks left Thursday night's game against Oakland in the bottom of the ninth inning. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he expects Hicks to avoid a trip to the disabled list. Hicks is batting .306 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 RBIs.