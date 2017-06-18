RHP Domingo German pitched four shutout innings in relief on Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Oakland. German allowed four hits, struck out six and walked three. He was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. "Really good," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of German's outing. "The kid did a good job, and both outings he's done a good job. He's young and really hasn't pitched a lot because he's been hurt, but he did a nice job." German has allowed zero runs over 6 2/3 innings in his two appearances for the Yankees this season.

SS Didi Gregorius went 0-4, ending his career-long, 17-game hitting streak on Saturday afternoon in a 5-2 loss to Oakland. Before going hitless Saturday, Gregorius had the longest active hitting streak in the major leagues. He hit .361 with 10 runs, five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs during those 17 games.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (5-7) struck out 10 and walked one, but he also gave up five runs on three hits, including three home runs, and lasted only four innings Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Oakland. A's INF/DH Ryon Healy hit two solo home runs, and RF Matt Joyce led off the game with a home run, hitting Tanaka's first pitch. "The three home runs, that's unacceptable," said Tanaka, who has given up 21 blasts in 76 2/3 innings this season. "The two to Healy, I just wasn't able to execute my pitches. It just went into that spot where he likes it the most."

C Gary Sanchez (strained groin) was out of the lineup for the second straight game Saturday against Oakland, but he pinch hit in the ninth inning of a 5-2 loss and might start on Sunday in the series finale. "I sure hope so," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "We'll see." Sanchez struck out against A's LHP Sean Doolittle.

DH Matt Holliday was a late scratch from the lineup Saturday against Oakland because of an allergic reaction. Holliday was slated to hit fourth. 2B Starlin Castro, who was supposed to get a day off for the first time this season, started at DH and hit fourth. "We got here at 10 (a.m.) and he had some breakfast and he had an allergic reaction," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said after a 5-2 loss. "He seems to be better now."

CF Aaron Hicks (strained Achilles tendon) missed his second straight game Saturday against Oakland and remained day-to-day. Hicks did some work before the Yankees' 5-2 loss to Oakland, but manager Joe Girardi did not use Hicks off the bench and said he didn't know if he'd be ready to play on Sunday against the A's.