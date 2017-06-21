RHP Jonathan Holder allowed four hits in 2 2/3 innings Tuesday. Manager Joe Girardi also said that Holder took a ball off his hamstring. Girardi didn't think the injury is serious but said Holder would be sore for a few days.

LHP Jordan Montgomery makes 13th career start Wednesday when he faces the Angels for the first time in his career. Montgomery last pitched Thursday in Oakland when he did not get a decision after allowing four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Montgomery is 2-1 with a 2.43 ERA in his last five starts and the Yankees are 5-7 when he starts. Montgomery has held opponents to a .186 average (11-for-59) with runners in scoring position.

RF Aaron Judge was the American League leading vote getter in the latest round of All-Star voting on Tuesday. As of the latest results, Judge led with 2,631,284 votes and only Washington's Bryce Harper had more votes with 2,827,330. Judge also invited to participate at the home run derby on July 10 in Miami but said he hadn't decided if he was going to accept. After discussing the home run derby, he hit his major league-leading 24th homer. He is one of 12 players in major league history age 25 or younger to hit at least 24 homers through the team's first 68 games of a season.

INF Gleyber Torres will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday and the procedure will be performed by Dr. David Altchek. Torres was injured over the weekend at a play at the plate during his game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. While Torres will be deprived of 300 or so at-bats the rest of this season, manager Joe Girardi does not think it is a major setback.

LHP CC Sabathia was injured a week ago in Anaheim and manager Joe Girardi said he is progressing decently. Sabathia is beginning his recovery from the injury by playing catch. The Yankees did not say what the next step is for Sabathia, who will likely miss at least a month.

RHP Tyler Clippard continued to struggle when he allowed three runs in the seventh inning Tuesday. In his last five outings, Clippard has a 12.27 ERA. He allowed a home run to CF Cameron Maybin on a 1-0 changeup and two other hits before getting booed by fans when manager Joe Girardi replaced him.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury will take live batting practice Wednesday. If there are no setbacks, he could get into a rehab game shortly after Wednesday since the Yankees want to see him face live pitching before returning from the disabled list. Wednesday will mark the three-week point of Ellsbury getting hurt when he crashed face-first into the wall at Yankee Stadium to make a highlight-reel catch on Kansas City Royals SS Alcides Escobar.