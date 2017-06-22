RHP Luis Severino looks to remain unbeaten for a ninth straight start Thursday when he faces the Angels. He is 3-0 with a 2.40 ERA in his last eight starts and the Yankees are 7-6 when he pitches. Severino last pitched in Friday's 7-6 loss at Oakland when he allowed all four runs in the second inning and four hits in six innings. Severino is facing the Angels for the first time.

1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) saw Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, N.C., and was given a cortisone shot Tuesday. Bird had his rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre halted when he told the Yankees the foot was bothering him. The Yankees are hopeful that the shot has a positive enough effect that Bird can resume his rehab in three to five days. When he does resume, manager Joe Girardi said Bird will take a day or two of batting practice before getting into games. Besides seeing Bird get at-bats, the Yankees also need him to produce. While he batted .353 (6-for-17) in six games with Class A Tampa, Bird was 3-for-21 in six games at Triple-A. Between the majors and minors this season, Bird is hitting .153 (15-for-98).

C Austin Romine made the most of a rare start on Wednesday when he tied a career best with three hits. It was Romine's fifth career game with three hits and his productive showing since hitting .314 in April while starting C Gary Sanchez recovered from a biceps injury.

DH/1B Matt Holliday made his seventh start at first base Wednesday and played the first seven innings before being lifted with the Yankees leading by six runs. Manager Joe Girardi said Holliday's back occasionally stiffens up and that is why his appearances as a first baseman are limited. Holliday hit the tiebreaking homer Wednesday, and it was the 12th time he reached 15 homers. He also became the first active player to reach 1,200 RBIs.

RHP Tyler Clippard continued to struggle and was booed off the mound after allowing a two-run homer to C Martin Maldonado in the ninth inning Wednesday. In Clippard's last six outings, he is pitching to a 17.18 ERA. He also has allowed multiple earned runs in consecutive appearances after doing so once in his first 60 appearances after the Yankees acquired him from Arizona on Aug. 1

CF Jacoby Ellsbury took batting practice Wednesday, which is four weeks since he was injured crashing into the wall face-first while making a highlight-reel catch against Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar on the first pitch of a 3-0 win on May 24. It's possible Ellsbury could appear in minor league rehab games soon.