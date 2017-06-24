RHP Luis Cessa makes his second start of the season Saturday when he pitches against the Texas Rangers. In his first start, he allowed four runs in four innings during a 4-3 loss at Oakland. Cessa is 2-5 with a 4.37 ERA in 10 career starts. Cessa faced the Rangers as a relief pitcher and was the winning pitcher in a 9-7 win on June 29.

1B Tyler Austin will be called up from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre Saturday. Austin fractured his foot early in spring training and is hitting .300 with four homers and 22 RBIs in the minors this season. Last year he batted .241 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 31 games.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka did not get a win but lowered his ERA from 6.34 to 5.74 when he allowed three hits in eight scoreless innings Friday. Tanaka recorded 23 swinging strikes, the second most in his career. He also threw first-pitch strikes to 25 of 27 hitters. It was the third time he pitched at least eight scoreless innings this season and he is one of four pitchers with multiple starts of at least eight scoreless innings. The others are Minnesota RHP Ervin Santana, St. Louis RHP Carlos Martinez and Cleveland RHP Corey Kluber.

3B Chase Headley (back spasms) missed a second straight game and likely will miss Saturday's game. The Yankees are hoping he can return by Sunday and they'll only need to play two games shorthanded. Headley, who is batting .245 with four homers and 31 RBIs, also received an epidural shot on Thursday.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury took batting practice again on the field before Friday's game with Texas. He began taking batting practice earlier this week and Thursday passed a concussion test. Saturday is the one-month mark of his initial injury of crashing face-first into the center-field wall at Yankee Stadium catching a fly ball by Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar.

1B Chris Carter was designated for assignment after Friday's game and the Yankees are calling up 1B Tyler Austin from Scranton Wilkes/Barre. Carter led the National League with 41 homers last season but batted .204 in 57 games with 70 strikeouts. He struck out three times Friday and heard loud boos when he fanned in the 10th inning.