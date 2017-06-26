1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) did some running before Sunday's game and did not feel any pain. It was the first time Bird ran since getting a cortisone shot last week. Besides running, Bird also did some hitting and throwing. Manager Joe Girardi said Bird could resume his minor league rehab assignment soon. Bird has been on the disabled list since May 2.

2B Starlin Castro was unavailable because he was recovering from getting a shot in his right wrist Saturday. Manager Joe Girardi said it was nagging Castro for about six weeks. Castro said he felt much better Sunday and doesn't think it's a serious injury. "Yeah, it worked really fast," Castro said. "I'm kind of surprised, but I moved it around a bit today and did some things and I didn't feel it."

DH Matt Holliday was not in the lineup because manager Joe Girardi said he was feeling under the weather. Girardi said it might be related to the allergic reaction that caused him to miss a game June 17 in Oakland. Holliday returned the following day and has five hits in his last 22 at-bats and none in his last 11.

LHP CC Sabathia (strained left hamstring) threw a full bullpen session consisting of 35 pitches Sunday and reported no problems. Sabathia has missed two starts since getting injured June 14 and the next step could be a simulated game.

3B Chase Headley returned to the lineup after missing three games with back spasms and tied a season high with three hits. Since June 7, he is hitting .364 (16-for-44)

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) appeared in his second rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Sunday and went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run-scoring double while serving as the designated hitter. Ellsbury began the rehab assignment by playing five innings in center field without any issues. He is scheduled to play at least three more rehab games when he plays with Double-A Trenton Monday to Wednesday but it might change if OF Aaron Hicks goes on the disabled list with an oblique injury. Ellsbury was injured May 24 when he crashed face-first into the center-field wall catching a fly ball by Kansas City Royals SS Alcides Escobar.

OF Aaron Hicks left Sunday's game after the fourth inning with tightness in his right oblique and was scheduled for an MRI at some point Sunday. It is possible a DL stint might be required Hicks was 1-for-2 before exiting and has three hits in his last 20 at-bats.

RHP Michael Pineda turned in his worst outing of the season when he allowed seven runs and six hits. Pineda gave up six of those runs on three homers. Sunday was the seventh time Pineda allowed at least seven earned runs and the sixth time he allowed at least three homers.