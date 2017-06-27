INF/OF Rob Refsnyder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. He entered the game as a replacement for 2B Starlin Castro, who strained his right hamstring. Refsnyder finished 0-for-3.

RHP Ronald Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA (two earned runs in two innings) in one relief appearance this season.

LHP Jordan Montgomery (6-4) won his fourth consecutive decision with a strong outing Monday against the White Sox. The lanky rookie limited Chicago to one run on five hits in seven innings. He walked one and tied a career high with eight strikeouts.

LHP Tyler Webb was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In two games this season with the Yankees, Webb struck out two and didn't allow a run in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

2B Starlin Castro left Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

2B Starlin Castro left Monday's game against the White Sox because of a strained right hamstring. Castro pulled up lame while running to first base on a groundout in the third inning. The 27-year-old is hitting .313 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs in 73 games. He is scheduled to undergo and MRI on Tuesday. "We'll know more tomorrow," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

RF Mason Williams was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He had been recalled from Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Friday and started in center field against Oakland. Williams went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run in a 7-6 loss. For the Yankees this season, Williams had 16 at-bats in five games, hitting .250 with four hits.

DH/OF Matt Holliday was held out of the lineup for a second straight day Monday because of fatigue and soreness. Doctors will re-evaluate the 37-year-old, who sustained an allergic reaction to an unknown cause last week. He is hitting .262 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs in 68 games.

OF Jacoby Ellsbury was reinstated from the seven-day concussion disabled list Monday. He batted sixth and went 1-for-5. The 33-year-old is hitting .279 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 40 games.

OF Aaron Hicks was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday because of a strained right oblique. He is hitting .290 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 60 games