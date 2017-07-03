RHP Luis Severino was named to his first All-Star Game as a reserve. Severino (5-4, 3.52 ERA) entered Sunday ranked fourth in the American League in strikeouts (107) and seventh in ERA before suffering the loss against the Astros in the series finale. He is the fifth-youngest pitcher to start a game in the AL this season.

SS Starlin Castro was named to his fourth All-Star team, his first with the Yankees. Castro, in his second season in New York, is batting .313 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs. He is currently on the 10-day disabled list (right hamstring strain) and is unsure if he will be able to participate in Miami.

RHP Dellin Betances was named to his fourth consecutive All-Star Game. With 48 strikeouts in 26 innings, Betances leads the majors with a 16.62 strikeout/9IP ratio. He has lead all relievers in strikeouts in each of the previous three seasons and did not allow an earned run over a 22-appearance stretch from April 9-June 21.

RF Aaron Judge became the first Yankees rookie to be named a starter in the All-Star Game since Hideki Matsui in 2003. Judge led the American League in balloting with 4,488,702 votes. Judge leads the AL in home runs (27) and RBIs (62) and ranks third in batting at .327.

C Gary Sanchez was named to his first All-Star Game as a reserve. Sanchez, batting .289 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs in 51 games, exploded on the scene as a rookie with 20 homers over 53 games en route to a second-place finishing an American League Rookie of the Year balloting.