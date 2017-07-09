RHP Luis Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday for the same reason as LHP Jordan Montgomery as the Yankees needed two fresh arms for their struggling bullpen. Cessa made three starts while LHP CC Sabathia recovered from a strained left hamstring and is 0-3 with a 4.18 ERA in six appearances but was deemed unavailable after totaling 6 2/3 innings in his last two relief appearances.

RHP Ben Heller was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. Heller is the first of the four prospects obtained from Cleveland for LHP Andrew Miller to reach the major leagues as he had a brief cameo last season. Heller made one appearance for the Yankees last month and is 2-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 27 appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

RHP Jonathan Holder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to give the Yankees a fresh arm to their faltering bullpen. Holder posted a 3.78 ERA in 32 games during his first stint with the Yankees. He was optioned to the minors on June 27 after allowing five earned runs in his final four appearances of the first stint. Holder has a 4.50 ERA in two appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

LHP Jordan Montgomery was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday so the Yankees could get two fresh relievers in their struggling bullpen. Montgomery concluded the first half of his rookie season Friday when he pitched 4 1/3 innings. Montgomery is 6-4 with a 3.65 ERA in 16 starts.

LF Clint Frazier hit his first career walk-off homer Saturday when he hit a three-run shot off RHP Corey Knebel with one out in the ninth inning. At 22 years, 305 days, he is the youngest Yankee to hit a game-ending homer since current Chicago White Sox OF Melky Cabrera. Cabrera was 21 years, 341 days when he hit a game-winning homer in the 11th inning off Seattle's Julio Mateo on July 18, 2006.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka finishes up an uneven first half when he pitches Sunday for the Yankees. He is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his last three starts and the two wins followed a stretch where he was 0-6 in an eight-game winless skid. Tanaka last pitched Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays when he allowed one run and five hits in seven innings. Tanaka allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Brewers in Milwaukee on May 9, 2014.

DH Matt Holliday began a rehab assignment with Triple A-Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. Holliday hasn't played since June 24 because of a viral infection. He is expected to rejoin the Yankees after the All-Star break.