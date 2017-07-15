INF/OF Rob Refsnyder was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. He was the odd man out after the Yankees activated DH Matt Holliday and acquired 1B Garrett Cooper. Refsnyder last played July 2, working a walk while not recording an official at-bat, and had not started since June 29.

RHP Luis Severino makes his first start following the All-Star break Saturday against the Red Sox. Severino (5-4, 3.54 ERA) was named an All-Star for the first time after a strong first half, which he capped with a 10-strikeout game July 8 vs. the Brewers. He is 1-3 with a 4.07 ERA in five career outings (four starts) vs. the Red Sox. On April 26, Severino tossed seven scoreless, three-hit innings with six strikeouts in a victory at Fenway Park, where he is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA lifetime. Dustin Pedroia is 3-for-7 with a home run and five RBIs in his career versus Severino.

1B Greg Bird (right ankle bruise) could require ankle surgery, Yankees GM Brian Cashman said Friday. Cashman said the 24-year-old's injury has not responded well to a cortisone shot. Bird, batting .100 with one homer and three RBIs, was placed on the disabled list May 2 and has missed 62 games.

LHP Jordan Montgomery pitched four three-run innings in a no-decision Friday against the Red Sox. Montgomery (6-4, 3.81 ERA), who was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game, allowed six hits and three walks whiling striking out three, but was unable to pitch into the fifth after throwing 96 pitches. "I was just a little too quick to the plate," he said. "There's a lot of factors, probably pulling out a little quick."

1B Garrett Cooper made his major league debut Friday against the Red Sox, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Cooper, 26, was acquired in a trade with the Brewers for LHP Tyler Webb on Thursday and immediately assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He signed a major league contract Friday and was selected to the roster. Cooper hit .366 with 17 homers and 82 RBIs in 75 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs before the trade.

RF Aaron Judge finished 0-for-3 with a walk Friday against the Red Sox, but reached base for the 40th time in 41 games dating to May 28. The only game during that stretch when Judge did not reach came when he entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning.

RHP Michael Pineda (right UCL tear) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday (retroactive to July 11) after being informed he will need Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Pineda (8-4, 4.39 ERA) was diagnosed with a flexor muscle strain and partial tear in the UCL ligament, but will seek a second opinion before deciding whether or not to undergo surgery.