RHP Luis Severino allowed one run in a seven-inning no-decision against the Red Sox on Saturday. Severino (5-4, 3.40 ERA) permitted only four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in his outing. "My changeup was good. I threw (mostly) fastball and changeups today, which (were) good and they were chasing it. A lot of ground balls," said Severino, who threw 114 pitches.

INF/OF Tyler Wade was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday to make room for returning 2B Starlin Castro. Wade, batting .107 with an RBI in nine MLB games in 2017, did not play Friday vs. the Red Sox and last appeared July 9 against the Brewers, going 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout.

2B Starlin Castro was activated from the 10-day disabled list and returned to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, going 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and three strikeouts. Castro had not played since June 27, missing 13 games with a strained right hamstring.

SS Didi Gregorius ripped a go-ahead RBI single to highlight a three-run ninth in Saturday's 16-inning win vs. the Red Sox. Chase Headley's bloop single to center field put runners on first and third to set up Gregorius' big hit to center. "It's a good feeling," manager Joe Girardi said of watching Gregorius' timely hit. Gregorius, who entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth, finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka starts the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader against the Red Sox. Tanaka (7-8, 5.47 ERA) is 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA in two starts against them this season, tossing a three-hit shutout with three strikeouts on April 27. He is 6-3 with a 3.89 ERA in 12 career starts vs. the Red Sox and 3-1 with a 3.32 mark at Fenway Park. Hanley Ramirez is 5-for-18 (.278) with two homers and three RBIs and Xander Bogaerts is 7-for-32 (.219) with a homer and four RBIs vs. Tanaka.

RHP Bryan Mitchell (1-1, 5.06 ERA) has appeared in 12 games as a reliever this season. The right-hander may wind up being the Yankees' 26th man for the twin billing, as he was not on the 25-man roster for Saturday's game. Mitchell is 0-0 with a 3.79 ERA in six games (two starts) against the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 3-for-9 with a home run and three RBIs lifetime vs. Mitchell.

DH Matt Holliday beat Craig Kimbrel for a towering 443-foot solo homer in the ninth inning of Saturday's game vs. the Red Sox. Holliday, who was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before his big hit, crushed a 1-1 pitch from Kimbrel approximately 443 feet over the Green Monster in left field. "Just trying to stay on the fastball and put a good swing on the fastball and caught it luckily," Holliday said. He finished 1-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts in his second game back from the disabled list.

LHP CC Sabathia gets the nod in the game one of the doubleheader Sunday. Sabathia (7-3, 3.81 ERA) is 14-13 with a 4.32 ERA in 36 career starts against the Red Sox and 5-5 with a 5.25 ERA in 16 outings at Fenway.