1B Greg Bird insisted on Tuesday that he wishes to play again this season despite undergoing ankle surgery. Bird released a statement shortly after the surgery and one day removed from the Yankees announcing that his season likely is over. "In nearly four months since first injuring my ankle, it had been increasingly frustrating to have only questions and no answers," Bird said in the statement. "All this time, I have wanted nothing more than to be out there playing the game I love as a member of the New York Yankees. My season is not over. I plan to do everything in my power to return and help our team win in 2017."