INF Rob Refsnyder was designated for assignment on Wednesday as the team made room for the newly acquired Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle. Refsnyder, a Yankees fifth-round draft pick in 2012, had been at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He hit .241 in 94 career games for New York, including .135 in 20 games this season.

LHP Jordan Montgomery (6-5) had one of the worst outings of his rookie season for New York after giving up a career-high six runs in six innings against Minnesota. One big inning came back to hurt the left-hander as he allowed all six runs in the second inning. Manager Joe Girardi said Montgomery couldn't control his curveball and changeup. Montgomery lamented hanging two pitches, one a three-run homer to Miguel Sano. Montgomery, whose ERA rose to 4.09, is scheduled to start July 25 as the Yankees return home against Cincinnati.

3B Todd Frazier made his Yankees debut on Wednesday after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a trade late Tuesday night. Frazier, along with relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, arrived at Minnesota's Target Field in the first inning following their flight. Frazier struck out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and stayed in to play third base. He was hit by a pitch in his second at-bat. New York manager Joe Girardi said he envisions Frazier as an everyday player at third base. Chase Headley will slide across the diamond to play first.

RHP Tommy Kahnle made his Yankees debut on Wednesday after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a trade late Tuesday night. Kahnle, along with Todd Frazier and David Robertson, arrived at Minnesota's Target Field in the first inning after their flight. Kahnle, an original New York draft pick in 2010, pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts.

1B Ji-Man Choi was designated for assignment on Wednesday as the team made room for the newly acquired Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle. Choi had fared well in limited action for New York this season, hitting .267 with two homers and five RBIs in six games. But the left-handed-hitting Choi wasn't going to see time with Frazier set to take over at third base and Chase Headley moving to first base in a likely platoon with Garrett Cooper.

LHP Chasen Shreve was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday as the team made room for the newly acquired Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle. Shreve was 3-1 with a 2.77 ERA in 29 games for New York this season after picking up the victory on Tuesday night. Shreve was likely unavailable for a few days after pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

3B Chase Headley will be moving across the diamond to play first base after the Yankees acquired 3B Todd Frazier in a trade late Tuesday night. Manager Joe Girardi said his plan is to play Frazier every day at third base and have Headley take a "crash course" at first base. Girardi said Headley could still spell Frazier at third but will concentrate on first base. Headley has made seven career appearances at first base.