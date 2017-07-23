2B Starlin Castro, who has been plagued by a hamstring injury, underwent an MRI and will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, manager Joe Girardi said. Girardi said Castro was re-injured Wednesday in Minnesota but continued to play through it Friday. "It's frustrating, he's frustrated," Girardi said. "We've got to put him down for awhile." Girardi said Castro reported tightness Thursday and on Friday blood showed up. Girardi indicated placing Castro on the DL is a precautionary move because of his history of hamstring woes. ?He argues he's fine to play, but our issue is if he tears it then we really have a problem," Girardi said.

LF Clint Frazier, a rookie, would seem to be the choice to be sent down when Aaron Hicks is able to return from the right oblique strain that put him on the disabled list on June 26. In fact, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has already said so. But Frazier has impressed, batting .304 with three home runs and nine RBIs in his first 15 games. "Clint has played well," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "I think it's better to address that situation (of who will be sent out) when we get there. So many things can happen before then."

RF Aaron Judge hit his majors-leading 32nd home run Saturday off Seattle reliever Steve Cishek. Unlike the previous night, when Judge nearly hit a ball out of Safeco Field, Major League Baseball's Statcast was able to track this one. The solo shot to right field went 396 feet, with a launch angle of 28 degrees and an exit velocity of 108 mph. Judge had another chance in the 10th, but was caught looking at a called third strike on a 3-2 fastball from'Seattle's Tony Zych. "Everyone knows what he can do," Zych said of Judge's power. "In that situation you just go right after him. I bounced a couple of breaking balls and threw three sliders in a row, so I had to go back to (a fastball). It ran back in for a black out (on the edge of the plate)."

RHP Masahiro Tanaka failed to beat the Mariners for the first time in his career. Tanaka was 5-0 in five previous starts against Seattle with a 1.95 ERA. Tanaka went six innings Saturday, allowing four runs and seven hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out six. Tanaka allowed two home runs, to Mike Zunino and Ben Gamel in the third inning, to increase the number he's given up this season to 26, tied with the Los Angeles Angels' Ricky Nolasco for the most in the majors. All four of the runs Tanaka allowed came in the third, on five hits. "We got to Tanaka with those four runs in one inning and that kind of got us going," Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury hasn't started either of the past two games, with rookie Clint Frazier taking his spot in the lineup (Brett Gardner has started in center, with Frazier in left). Since the All-Star break, Ellsbury is batting 2-for-20. "It's tough to address when you have a player (like Ellsbury) who has had a very good career and tell them you're going with someone who's young and has the hot hand," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "It's part of the game you have to deal with. I'm not saying it's permanent."

RHP David Robertson allowed a go-ahead home run to Seattle's Robinson Cano leading off the bottom of the eighth inning before the Yankees tied it again in the ninth to force extra innings. Cano's homer on the first pitch of the at-bat just cleared the left field wall. "You know, it's a great hitter putting a great swing on a ball," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "It's a good pitch by Robertson, and it's Robbie Cano, he's one of the best hitters in the game."