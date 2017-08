1B Ryan McBloom was acquired by the Yankees from the Blue Jays on Sunday in exchange for 1B Rob Refsnyder. McBloom, 25, was hitting .243/.321/.402 with 12 homers and 54 RBIs in 96 games for Double-A New Hampshire.

1B Ji-Man Choi accepted his assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday after being designated for assignment Wednesday. Choi joined the Yankees July 5 and batted .267 with two homers and five RBIs in six games.