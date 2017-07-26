LHP Jordan Montgomery took a no-hitter into the sixth inning Tuesday and allowed one run and two hits in 6 2/3 innings. He lost his no-hit bid when RF Scott Schebler began the sixth inning with a double. Montgomery matched his fewest hits allowed in a start (also May 23 vs. Kansas City). He is one of 10 American League pitchers with multiple starts of at least 6 2/3 innings and two innings or less.

3B Todd Frazier made his first appearance for the Yankees at Yankee Stadium since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox and went 1-for-2 while hitting into a run-scoring triple play in his first at-bat in the second inning. "That has to be a record -- first home at-bat with the Yankees hitting into a triple play," Frazier said. "It's funny to laugh now but I was upset at the time," Frazier said. "But it was a great experience from start to finish, and we got the W." Before laughing about hitting into the triple play, Frazier conducted a lengthy press conference before the game and most of the comments centered around his hometown of Toms River N.J, which is about 85 to 90 miles depending on the route driven. Frazier said there were about 500 to 600 people from his hometown. As for the possibility of becoming aYankee before the trade, Frazier said: "They were always there. I don't know how deep they were in there but I know that there was three or four teams from what my agent was telling me that I had an opportunity to go to. Talks were kind of slow about two weeks ago and he was like nothing really. You got things going on in your mind what if I am traded, where am I going to go, what am I going to do. Eventually they said the Red Sox and the Yankees came out of nowhere. Frazier also said talks were so down to the wire that when he came out of the game last week in Chicago and asked GM Rick Hahn what team acquired him, he couldn't find out.

1B Tyler Austin (strained right hamstring) has started taking swings off the tee and some activity on the field. He will progress to taking swings in the cage. Though manager Joe Girardi said Austin is progressing well, there is not a timetable for his return. Austin appeared in four games June 24-27 before getting hurt.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury did not start for the fourth straight game Tuesday and did not appear as a pinch hitter or pinch runner. He is the Yankees' fourth outfielder for the time being, which manager Joe Girardi acknowledged by saying "There's going to be days he's going start. Right now, he's kind of in that role as the fourth outfielder but he's going to play." Ellsbury is batting .249 in 58 games this season, which is the fourth year of a seven-year contract he signed with theYankees following the 2013 season. Since returning from a concussion on June 26, he is hitting .177 (11-for-62) in 19 games.

OF Aaron Hicks (strained right oblique) started taking swings off the tee and Tuesday manager Joe Girardi said Hicks will start taking some swings in the batting cage. Hicks missed his 25th game since getting injured June 25 and is hitting .290 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs in 60 games. Girardi said it's unknown when Hicks will return but that the outfielder is progressing well.

RHP David Robertson also gave a press conference before his first appearance at Yankee Stadium since being reacquired last week by the Yankees. He said he spent his entire off day in Chicago and did not get into New York until Tuesday. He also joked about being the "softest thrower in the Yankees bullpen" after a Seattle Mariners broadcaster mentioned it on air over the weekend.