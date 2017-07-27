RHP Luis Severino continued to pitch like an ace Wednesday when he allowed two unearned runs and three hits in seven innings. He struck out nine, walked two and went seven innings for the fourth straight start. He has allowed one earned run in his last 27 innings since giving up a three-run homer to Milwaukee OF Domingo Santana on July 8.

3B Todd Frazier had another notable moment Wednesday but it was not a run-scoring triple play. This time, he slugged his first homer since joining the Yankees in last week's trade with the Chicago White Sox. Frazier said he was thinking of a cousin who died young while rounding the bases. "I was thinking of my cousin who passed away too young,'' he said. "She was like a sister to me and all that kind of stuff. It was pretty cool and I know she was a New York fan. When I round third I always tip my cap to her before I hit home plate, so that's what I always think about."

SS Didi Gregorius homered for the third straight game Wednesday. It marked the first time Gregorius homered in three straight games in his career. Gregorius also is hitting .517 during a modest eight-game hitting streak and his eight straight games without striking out is a season high for a Yankee this season.

RF Aaron Judge did not start for only the fifth time this season as manager Joe Girardi opted to give him Wednesday afternoon off to rest the slugger ahead of a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays. Judge has 32 homers, but is 7-for-41 since the All-Star break.