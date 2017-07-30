1B Garrett Cooper made his first career start at Yankee Stadium and played six innings before being lifted for Chase Headley in the sixth. Cooper reached base twice with a single and a walk and made a few nice plays, stretching to get throws from RHP Adam Warren and 3B Todd Frazier.

LHP Caleb Smith's second career start was another short outing as the 26-year-old allowed two runs and three hits in 3 1/3 innings. Smith threw 71 pitches, which is 56 more than Sunday when he allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings at Seattle. Manager Joe Girardi said he pulled Smith because he had all his big arms in the bullpen after RHP Masahiro Tanaka pitched eight innings Friday.

RHP Dellin Betances started an outing before the seventh inning for the first time this season Saturday when he pitched a scoreless sixth. He threw 14 pitches to four hitters in the sixth and ended it by striking out 2B Tim Beckham looking on a breaking ball. Last season, Betances started an outing in the sixth inning six times but none of those outings took place after July 9 at Cleveland.

SS Didi Gregorius appeared to injure his shoulder or back in the ninth inning when he and Tampa Bay OF Steven Souza Jr. collided with him after a pickoff play at first base. The collision caused Gregorius to drop the throw from 1B Chase Headley and he was charged with an error. Manager Joe Girardi was not sure of Gregorius' condition and said the Yankees would know more before Sunday's game.

1B Chase Headley hit his third career pinch hit homer and snapped a 124 at-bat drought between homers. He connected off RHP year for the San Diego Padres.

CF Brett Gardner recorded his eighth career walk-off hit and second of the series when he produced a bases-loaded single with none out in the ninth inning Saturday. Gardner also extended his hitting streak to 11 games, which is one shy of his career high.

OF Aaron Hicks (strained right oblique) continued his baseball activities with work on the field before Saturday's game. He spent time doing baserunning drills, running from home to second base and from third to home while trainer Steve Donahue watched. Hicks said he thinks he might be able to start a rehab assignment by Wednesday and manager Joe Girardi said it's possible Hicks could return after New York's next road trip ends Aug. 11. Hicks has been on the disabled list since June 25.