RHP Luis Severino threw a career-high 116 pitches during Monday's outing against the Tigers when he allowed one run and four hits in five innings. He also slipped on the mound throwing a pitch during the first innings but was able to continue.

RHP Luis Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Monday. The move was announced after Cessa pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings during Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, but did not take effect until Monday. Cessa is 0-3 with a 4.83 ERA in nine games, including four starts this season.

RHP Jonathan Holder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday and sent back there after throwing 35 pitches in 1 2/3 innings against the Tigers. He posted a 1.50 ERA in six outings in Triple-A after posting a 1-1 record and 3.47 ERA in his first 33 appearances for the Yankees.

1B Garrett Cooper was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Monday's game against the Tigers. Cooper was acquired from Milwaukee July 16 batted .240 in eight games.

RHP Sonny Gray's first start for the Yankees has not been announced, though manager Joe Girardi said it would likely occur during the road trip. Gray was originally slated to pitch Sunday but the start was moved back to Monday in case of a potential trade. This season with Oakland, Gray was 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 16 starts. In 12 of those outings, Gray lasted at least six innings and in 10 of those starts he allowed two earned runs or fewer. "To get a really good player, you're going to have to give up good players," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "We gave up three really good prospects, but in return, we got a really good pitcher. And it's not just a rental. It's a pitcher that we'll have under control for 2 1/2 years."

1B Chase Headley continued to be productive in his ninth start as a first baseman as he went 3-for-4 with a two-run bases loaded double in the fourth inning Monday against the Tigers. He is batting .416 (15-for-36) since shifting from third to first base following the acquisition of 3B Todd Frazier from the Chicago White Sox on July 19.