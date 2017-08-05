LHP Jordan Montgomery's start Saturday vs. Cleveland will be his 21st start of the season. That's the most starts by a Yankees rookie left-hander since Andy Pettitte started 26 games in 1995. Montgomery is coming off his worst start of the season, a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on July 30. In that game, Montgomery threw 71 pitches in 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs and six hits with five strikeouts and two walks. In six starts in July, Montgomery was 1-2 with a 5.90 ERA.

3B Todd Frazier accounted for the Yankees' first run with a solo home run, his 18th of the season, off RHP Trevor Bauer in the fifth inning on Friday night against the Twins. The hit halted a 1-for-19 kid for Frazier.

C Gary Sanchez was charged with a passed ball in the second inning on Friday night that allowed Cleveland's second run to score. Passed balls continue to be an issue for Sanchez. He has 12 this year, the most among American League catchers. "That's something he needs to improve on, bottom line," manager Joe Girardi said. "He was late getting down."

1B Chase Headley had two of the Yankees' 11 hits on Friday night against the Indians. Since the All-Star break, Headley is hitting .351 (26-for-74) with a home run, eight doubles and six RBIs. His eight doubles since the break are the third most in the American League.

LHP Jaime Garcia, who was the property of three different teams in the span of six days last week, made his third start for his third different team Friday night in Cleveland. Garcia was traded from Atlanta to Minnesota and then from Minnesota to the Yankees. On Friday night in his Yankees debut, Garcia pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up six runs (five earned) and five hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Garcia was pitching on six days' rest after being traded from the Twins to the Yankees on July 29. "He looked rusty," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "He was up in the zone and wasn't throwing his fastball for strikes."